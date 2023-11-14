CEVA, Inc. to Participate at Upcoming Investor Events

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies which have powered more than 16 billion devices, today announced that the CEVA management team will participate in the following investor events and conferences:

Wells Fargo 7th Annual TMT Summit

Date: November 29, 2023

Location: Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

To request at meeting with CEVA, please contact your Wells Fargo representative.

CEVA 2023 Investor Day

Date: December 6, 2023

Location: Nasdaq MarketSite, New York, NY

Register to attend the investor day in person or live via webcast.

Oppenheimer 4th Annual 5G Summit

Date: December 11, 2023

Location: Virtual

To register, please contact your Oppenheimer representative.

CES 2024

Date: January 9 – 12, 2024

Location: Las Vegas, NV

To schedule a meeting with CEVA at CES, please email [email protected].

26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Date: January 16 – 19, 2024

Location: New York, NY

To request at meeting with CEVA, please contact your Needham representative.

For more information, contact [email protected].

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies for a smarter, safer, connected world. We provide Digital Signal Processors, AI engines, wireless platforms and complementary embedded software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, spatial audio, voice input and artificial intelligence. Leveraging our technologies, many of the world's leading semiconductors, system companies and OEMs create power-efficient, intelligent, secure and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial and IoT.

Our DSP and AI based solutions include platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, IoT and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low-power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For motion sensing solutions, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit ("IMU") solutions for markets including hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls and IoT. For wireless IoT, our platforms for Bluetooth connectivity (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax), Ultra-wideband (UWB), NB-IoT and GNSS are the most broadly licensed connectivity platforms in the industry.

CEVA is a sustainable and environmentally conscious company, adhering to our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics. As such, we emphasize and focus on environmental preservation, recycling, the welfare of our employees and privacy – which we promote on a corporate level. At CEVA, we are committed to social responsibility, values of preservation and consciousness towards these purposes.

