Ceva Wins Product of the Year Award at Prestigious EE Awards Asia Event

Ceva, Inc.

07 Dec, 2023

-  CEVA-XC22 DSP named Best IP/Processor of the Year
-  Highly scalable architecture designed for 5G-Advanced mobile broadband, smartphones and cellular RAN equipment

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), today announced that it has won the Best IP/ Processor of the Year award at the prestigious EE Awards Asia event, recently hosted in Taipei.

The award-winning CEVA-XC22 DSP is  based on a groundbreaking vector multi-threaded massive compute technology designed to address next-generation 5G-Advanced workloads across a broad spectrum of use cases, including smartphones, high-end Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) devices (e.g. Fixed Wireless Access and Industrial Terminals) and a range of cellular communications infrastructure devices (e.g. 5G satellites, base stations, virtualized DU accelerators, and beamforming compute in Massive MIMO radios).

"Ceva is proud to receive this recognition for CEVA-XC22, the world's most advanced vector baseband processor," said Guy Keshet, Vice President and General Manager of the Mobile Broadband Business Unit at Ceva. "This prestigious award reflects the vital role our industry-leading DSPs play in powering the most demanding 5G-advanced workloads, from endpoints to infrastructure, enabling the development of more energy-efficient products that in turn have a direct positive impact on the environment and society."

The EE Awards Asia celebrate the best products, companies, and individuals across the continent's highly regarded electronics industry. Judging and selection is undertaken by a global panel of experts, who select the shortlist before the EETimes reader communities of EE Times and EDN in Taiwan and Asia cast their votes.

The CEVA-XC22 supports two execution threads by employing a novel Dynamic Vector Threading (DVT) scheme, which supports true hardware multi-threading, which up until now was only found in general purpose CPU architectures. It offers a 2.5X improvement in efficiency (performance per watt and area) for essential 5G use cases and computation kernels versus its predecessor. The CEVA-XC22 will also be integrated within the PentaG-RAN platform for cellular infrastructure and PentaG2-Max platform for high performance mobile devices, wherein it will power CEVA's heterogeneous compute platforms, including both DSPs and compute engine accelerators. For more information, visit https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/ceva-xc22/.

About Ceva, Inc.

At Ceva, we are passionate about bringing new levels of innovation to the smart edge. Our wireless communications, sensing and Edge AI technologies are at the heart of some of today's most advanced smart edge products. From Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi, UWB and 5G platform IP for ubiquitous, robust communications, to scalable Edge AI NPU IPs, sensor fusion processors and embedded application software that make devices smarter, we have the broadest portfolio of IP to connect, sense and infer data more reliably and efficiently. We deliver differentiated solutions that combine outstanding performance at ultra-low power within a very small silicon footprint. Our goal is simple – to deliver the silicon and software IP to enable a smarter, safer, and more interconnected world. This philosophy is in practice today, with Ceva powering more than 17 billion of the world's most innovative smart edge products from AI-infused smartwatches, IoT devices and wearables to autonomous vehicles and 5G mobile networks.

Our headquarters are in Rockville, Maryland with a global customer base supported by operations worldwide. Our employees are among the leading experts in their areas of specialty, consistently solving the most complex design challenges, enabling our customers to bring innovative smart edge products to market.

Ceva: Powering the Smart Edge™

Visit us at www.ceva-ip.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

News Releases in Similar Topics

