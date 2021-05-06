CEVA's Bluetooth® Dual Mode 5.2 Platform Achieves SIG Qualification, Expedites IC Design for TWS Earbuds and More

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, today announced that its RivieraWaves Bluetooth® Dual Mode 5.2 Platform has achieved Bluetooth SIG Qualification. Supporting both the widely adopted Bluetooth Classic Audio and the latest features for the next generation Bluetooth LE Audio, licensees can use the RivieraWaves Bluetooth® Dual Mode 5.2 Platform to leap ahead with their next-generation designs for TWS earbuds, smart watches, smart speakers and other Bluetooth-enabled audio products.

Ange Aznar, Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless IoT Business Unit at CEVA, stated: "Bluetooth Dual Mode remains the de facto consumer wireless audio transmission standard, and we have enjoyed tremendous traction with our customers with more than fifteen licensees for this latest 5.2 version alone. Together with our unique portfolio of DSP-based audio and motion sensing IPs including the recently announced Bluebud wireless audio platform, the RivieraWaves Bluetooth Dual Mode 5.2 Platform helps our customers expedite their flexible and differentiated wireless audio IC designs for booming markets such as TWS earbuds."

CEVA's RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP platforms provide comprehensive solutions for both Bluetooth LE and Bluetooth dual mode connectivity. Each platform consists of a hardware baseband controller, plus a feature-rich software protocol stack. A flexible radio interface allows the platforms to be deployed with either RivieraWaves RF or various partners' RF IP, enabling optimal selection of foundry and process node. All the latest features of Bluetooth are supported, including Isochronous Channels for LE Audio, Direction Finding (AoA/AoD), Randomized Advertising Channel Indexing, Periodic Advertising Sync Transfer, GATT Caching and other enhancements. With more than 2.5 billion devices shipped to date and dozens of licensees, the RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP is widely deployed in consumer and IoT devices with many of the world's leading semiconductors companies and OEMs, including smartphones, tablets, wireless speakers, wireless headsets and earbuds, hearing aids and other wearables.

For more information on RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP platforms, go to https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/rivierawaves-bluetooth-platforms/

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies. We offer Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence, all of which are key enabling technologies for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device and audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit ("IMU") solutions including hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls and IoT. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For wireless IoT, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax) and NB-IoT. Visit us at https://www.ceva-dsp.com/ and follow us on Twitter, YouTube , Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/74483/ceva__inc__logo.jpg

SOURCE CEVA, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ceva-dsp.com

