CEW Celebrates Beauty's Top 65 Independent Businesses at Inaugural Indie65 Awards Ceremony

Unlike any other award category, CEW's Indie65 Awards were designed to celebrate the most interesting, impressive and noteworthy "indies" – those that should be on the beauty industry's radar – all ranging from $1 Million to $1 Billion in size. Honored brands had the opportunity to meet potential retailers and industry executives while participating in discussions surrounding the acquisition of market share in a competitive landscape. Additionally, all 65 participants had the chance to gain access to CEW's intel, gained through years of experience working with and supporting indie of brands on the rise. To learn more, please visit: https://www.cew.org/Indie65 .

"For more than six decades, CEW has served as a resource for the beauty industry at large, helping brands and individuals gain access to invaluable business information," says CEW President, Carlotta Jacobson. "We've observed the indie brand segment within CEW membership grow exponentially and are proud to continue serving as an industry resource – providing support to drive their businesses forward."

CEW has taken note of the rapid pace in which indie brands are growing, which led to the inception of the Indie65 Awards. According to The NPD Group, the direct sales of top-selling "Instabrands" and digital native brands has grown an estimated 12 percent in the first half of 2019, up 3 percent from 2018. CEW will continue to assess the indie segment to unveil a new, curated list of brands annually.

CEW is an international organization of 10,000 individual members representing a cross section of beauty and related businesses. The composition of membership includes leading brands, indies, retailers, media and suppliers. CEW's primary purpose is to provide programs online and in person to develop careers and knowledge of the beauty industry. CEW provides opportunities to connect and gain industry knowledge through networking events, trend reports, industry newsletters, interactive workshops and industry leader talks. For more information, please visit https://www.cew.org/.

