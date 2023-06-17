CFM International's RISE program on track for ground and flight tests mid-decade

News provided by

GE Aerospace

17 Jun, 2023, 15:30 ET

  • More than 100 tests completed
  • Early testing results help validate open fan architecture

LE BOURGET, France, June 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two years after unveiling one of the aviation industry's most comprehensive technology demonstrator programs for a more sustainable future of flight, CFM International has completed more than 100 tests as part of its Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines (RISE) technology program.

CFM's RISE open fan engine architecture on display at the GE Aerospace chalet for the 2023 Paris Air Show. CFM is a 50-50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines.
Through the RISE program, CFM is advancing a suite of pioneering technologies, including advanced engine architectures like the open fan, compact core, advanced combustion technology, thermal management, and hybrid electric systems to be compatible with 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). In addition, new technologies are also being matured to test direct hydrogen combustion.

Testing to date has helped validate the novel open fan architecture for greater propulsive efficiency, with early testing showing positive noise level performance. The CFM RISE program targets more than 20 percent better fuel efficiency with 20 percent lower CO2 emissions compared to the most efficient engines in service today. Technologies are also being validated to meet the most stringent non-CO2 and noise emission requirements.

"The RISE program was launched as the absolute manifestation of our deep commitment to push the boundaries of innovation and deliver the breakthrough technologies that will help achieve our most aggressive sustainability goals in support of the industry promise of net zero by 2050," said Gaël Méheust, president and CEO of CFM International.  "Our global team of engineers has been accomplishing amazing things and I am more convinced than ever our RISE program will deliver the propulsion technologies that will set even higher standards for our industry."

As a result of testing progress, CFM is on track for ground and flight tests in the middle of this decade. To test airframer integration of the open fan architecture, plans were previously announced with Airbus for an open fan flight technology demonstration in the mid-2020s.

"Since we launched the RISE program, we made significant progress to validate the conceptual design review and launch the industrialization of the first demonstrator parts. We are on track to the ground and flight tests around the middle of the decade with a thorough test plan that includes open fan aeroacoustics modeling this year. The RISE program is a great opportunity for our engineers to play a key role in building a more sustainable aviation industry," said Michel Brioude, Vice President Engineering and R&T at Safran Aircraft Engines.

CFM's parent companies, GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines, have more than 1,000 engineers globally supporting development of RISE program technologies.

"The industry can't reach its net zero ambition by 2050 with status quo incremental improvements in fuel efficiency. Revolutionary technologies are needed. That's why we believe the time for open fan is now, an advanced engine architecture that could unlock the single greatest jump in generational engine efficiency that CFM has ever achieved. This is supported by our most comprehensive testing roadmap yet to prove out and mature these technologies for the future of flight," said Mohamed Ali, vice president of engineering for GE Aerospace.

About CFM International
A 50/50 joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines, CFM International has redefined international cooperation and helped change the course of commercial aviation since its founding in 1974.

Today, CFM is the world's leading supplier of commercial aircraft engines with a product line that sets the industry standard for efficiency, reliability, durability, and optimized cost of ownership. CFM International produces the LEAP family of engines and supports LEAP and CFM56 fleets for operators worldwide. www.cfmaeroengines.com 

