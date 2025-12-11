CGI awarded Texas Department of Information Resources Cooperative Contract for software and related services

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI, (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), one of the world's largest independent technology and professional services firms, has been awarded a contract by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) to offer commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) software and related services to state and local governments through DIR's Cooperative Contracts Program.

Through this contract, CGI will offer several of its market-leading solutions with the aim of advancing digital transformation, data integration and citizen engagement across the public sector ecosystem. CGI Advantage®, a SaaS enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution, supports key government operations, including finance, human resources, budgeting and procurement, while CGI Transcend™, a SaaS case management solution primarily designed for health and human services agencies, supports enhanced service delivery, collaboration and data-driven decision-making. In addition to solutions, CGI will offer a full range of related services, including implementation, configuration, project management, business analysis and technical support.

"CGI is deepening its long-standing partnership with the State of Texas through this DIR cooperative contract," said Jaclyn Beerens, Vice-President, Consulting Services, CGI. "Texas has been at the forefront of government innovation, and we're committed to supporting that leadership. With CGI Advantage and CGI Transcend, we're helping Texas agencies modernize their operations, enhance transparency and deliver the efficient, constituent-focused services that Texans expect and deserve."

The contract is effective immediately, enabling eligible public sector organizations to purchase CGI's built-for-government software and services directly through this DIR contract. Eligible entities include Texas state agencies, local governments, public education institutions and other public entities within Texas, as well as eligible public entities outside the state that have established cooperative purchasing agreements with DIR. Resellers are not available for this contract.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent technology and professional services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model, complemented by a global delivery network, which helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2025 reported revenue is CA$15.91 billion, and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

About DIR

The mission of the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) is to serve Texas government by leading the state's technology strategy, protecting state technology infrastructure, and offering innovative and cost-effective solutions for all levels of government. Visit DIR at https://www.dir.texas.gov.

DIR Contract Number: DIR Contract No. DIR-CPO-5858

For more information: https://www.cgi.com/us/en-us/texas/dir-cots-software

Stock Market Symbols

GIB (NYSE)

GIB.A (TSX)

cgi.com/newsroom

SOURCE CGI Technologies and Solutions, Inc.