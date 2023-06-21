CGI U.S. Cloud earns StateRAMP Authorization for cloud services

Protecting vital citizen data so U.S. state and local governments can digitally transform with confidence

FAIRFAX, Va., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today announced StateRAMP Authorization (stateramp.org) of the company's Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platform that delivers and manages cloud-based business solutions to accelerate and future-proof clients' digital transformations.

"Our U.S. state and local government clients can have confidence that CGI's U.S. Cloud IaaS solution meets or exceeds the cybersecurity standards for StateRAMP Authorization for their data collection, processing, and storage," said Jeffrey Smith, Senior Vice-President of U.S. Global Technology Operations at CGI. "CGI is proud to earn this vital authorization for the benefit of state and local government agencies entrusted to safeguard vital data as they continue on their digital transformation journey to provide modern, mobile and flexible citizen services."

StateRAMP Authorization simplifies security by providing state and local governments with a common method for verification of cloud security. Built on a National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) guidance and modeled after FedRAMP, StateRAMP is designed to save time and reduce costs for service providers and governments.

"It has been a pleasure to work with CGI as they pursued StateRAMP Authorization. We are thrilled they are among the first to utilize StateRAMP's standard process to achieve Authorization. Congratulations to the entire team at CGI!" said Jordan Hickam, StateRAMP's Membership Engagement Director.

CGI's cloud modernization and transformation services leverage more than 12 years of advising organizations on the use of sovereign cloud frameworks such as U.S. FedRAMP, DISA, UK G-Cloud and GAIA-X. Supported by more than 7,000 professionals, CGI's cloud practice includes 12 innovation labs and 46 cloud-focused emerging technology teams who serve clients worldwide and at U.S. state and local government agencies.

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is $12.87 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

