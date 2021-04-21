CGI's IT Delivery Center in Troy commemorates 10 years of commitment, opportunity and growth in the community

FAIRFAX, Va., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI's (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) IT Delivery Center in Troy, Alabama recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary, marking a decade-long collaboration between the IT and business consultancy firm and local partners, including the state of Alabama, Pike County, the City of Troy, the Pike County Development Corporation, Troy University and local academic institutions.

CGI selected the Troy location because of the area's quality of life, geographic proximity to an information technology services market, strong business incentives from the state of Alabama and existing local partnerships with academic institutions, where the company recruits and trains talent. Through these partnerships, CGI built a world-class delivery center that employs more than 285 local professionals.

"Over the past decade, we have built a strong relationship with CGI, and the technology company has become a solid community partner in Troy, where it has become a major employer and collaborator," said Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. "After achieving this milestone, I am looking forward to seeing CGI grow in Pike County and our state over the next 10 years."

"My colleagues and I in the Alabama Legislature are honored to recognize the success of this 10-year partnership between the state of Alabama, CGI, local partners and regional higher education institutions," stated Alabama State Senator, Jimmy Holley. "Together, we've been able to create high-paying jobs for those who want to stay in Troy, offering them an opportunity to pursue careers in the IT industry, and have attracted new residents to the region -- further contributing to the economy. I am proud of these accomplishments and look forward to continued success."

"CGI's decision to establish a delivery center in Troy changed the local workforce and provided career opportunities in the technology industry that did not previously exist locally," stated Troy University Chancellor, Jack Hawkins. "A decade later, CGI remains a valuable partner of Troy University, as we share a campus just one block from the main campus of the University. Congratulations to our CGI colleagues on their 10th anniversary, and we look forward to continuing the relationship for decades to come."

A key component of the Troy IT Delivery Center is active engagement in the community through several corporate social responsibility programs, providing financial and volunteer contributions to numerous local organizations, including raising over $100,000 for the local Relay for Life of Pike County, donating laptops to the state of Alabama and participating in Troy Pride.

The center also integrates CGI's signature [email protected] program, which introduces at-risk or underrepresented students to critical skills that help foster an interest in STEM-related careers. Locally, CGI member volunteers have introduced students from Troy Elementary School to coding, computer hardware and other key STEM skills.

"As we look toward the next 10 years of continued growth and partnership with the business and local community, CGI's commitment to Troy delivery center and the Troy community has never been greater," stated Loren Gunst, CGI's Delivery Center Director in Troy. "CGI leads the charge in providing a diverse and inclusive workplace that enriches the local workforce and community alike."

The Troy IT Delivery Center is one of eight CGI delivery centers in the United States. Other delivery center locations include: Belton, TX; Lafayette, LA; Lebanon, VA; Mobile, AL; Waterville, ME, Wausau, WI, and the newly established Knoxville, TN location.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 76,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2020 reported revenue is C$12.16 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

