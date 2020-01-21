CGT Staffing Expands Its Services to the Mortgage and Title Industry

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CGT Staffing has announced its expansion into the mortgage, title, and escrow industry. Combining the company's staffing capabilities with the proven industry expertise of President and CEO Bill Welge and Chief Information consultant Chris Behning, these efforts will encompass all operational functions across title, appraisal, settlement, and vendor management with emphasis on both regional and national firms.

Based in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, CGT Staffing provides contract, contract-to-hire, and full-time workforce solutions to a variety of clients. According to Mr. Welge, "CGT Staffing understands that every employee is a direct reflection of the company's brand. The right fit can make all the difference, culturally and professionally. Our recruiting professionals possess comprehensive domain knowledge, enabling them to properly identify and qualify candidates to the benefit of all parties."

Bill Welge is a veteran strategist with almost 25 years of mortgage industry experience. Welge began his career in 1987 as a mortgage underwriter for Triumphe Financial. In 2000, Welge assumed the role of COO at Realty Data Corp, providing advanced solutions to local governments and businesses in the title industry. In 2005, he founded RecordFusion, drawing on his experience in the real estate industry to focus primarily on land title records. Welge joined CGT Staffing in 2016.

Consultant Chris Behning is an IT veteran with more than 25 years in various executive positions for leading firms. Behning began his career at Fiserv Lending Solutions, rising to the role of CTO. He subsequently served as EVP for Vision Global Services, leading a team of over 300 professionals offering IT support to multiple high-volume businesses. From 2010 through 2013, Behning served as the CIO for NREIS before assuming the role of Director of Information Technology for United Lender Services. Behning joined CGT Staffing in a consultant capacity in 2019.

Harnessing Welge and Behning's proven leadership experience, CGT Staffing stands poised to make an immediate impact on the staffing solutions available to the mortgage, title, and escrow industry.

About CGT Staffing

Founded in 2009, CGT Staffing is a national full-service staffing firm based in greater Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area.

