CGT Staffing Launches a Sleek New Website Following Rebranding

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CGT Staffing, formerly CompuGroup Technologies, invites its valued partners and potential future clients to explore its new website (https://www.cgtstaffing.com), a comprehensive interface for employers, job seekers, and business professionals seeking a long-term career at the organization.

Based in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, CGT Staffing offers contract, contract-to-hire, and full-time workforce solutions across numerous industries. Previously specializing in IT, the company is expanding its geographic and professional footprint to provide workforce solutions across numerous industries, including healthcare, finance, telecommunications, and the mortgage and title industry.

Led by President and CEO Bill Welge, a leader with a proven track record of business success, CGT Staffing has positioned itself as a go-to national firm for clients seeking to fill job vacancies ranging from entry to C-level. In 2018, Chief of Staff Harton Semple joined the organization to provide seamless back office and support competencies. In tandem, the recruiting arm of the company is now overseen by Relationship Managers John Biskup, Luke McKinney, and Alissa Connelly, who collectively combine for more than 30 years of proven staffing experience.

Acknowledging the need for website refresh, Welge noted: "There was a pressing need to revamp the existing website for our clients, referral partners, and potential business partners. It now truly reflects the breadth of our staffing expertise and the principles that we hold in high regard. We seek to promote integrity, proactivity, collaboration, and respect in everything we do. Our services are a direct reflection of that mission."

CGT Staffing strives to earn the trust of its clients, consultants, and referrals every day through superior customer service and a relentless attention to detail. With this rebranding, the company moves one step closer to its ultimate vision – to be "the most passionately referred staffing firm in the industry".

About CGT Staffing

Founded in 2009, CGT Staffing, formerly CompuGroup Technologies, is a national full-service staffing firm based in the greater Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area.

Media Contact:

Harton Semple

438 Division Street, Sewickley, PA 15143

(800) 813-4595

inquiries@cgtstaffing.com

SOURCE CGT Staffing

