CGTN AMERICA & CCTV UN: "Beauty in Harmony, Destiny in Unity" Visual Works Exhibition

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CGTN America & CCTV UN releases "Beauty in Harmony, Destiny in Unity" Visual Works Exhibition.

China Media Group presents "Beauty in Harmony, Destiny in Unity," a visual arts exhibition at the United Nations Headquarters on Tuesday, September 23, at 11:00 a.m., coinciding with the 2025 UN General Assembly. The exhibition marks the 80th anniversary of the United Nations and aims to reflect on the organization's founding vision. It also invites participants to consider how humanity can work collectively to build a global community with a shared future. Through visual storytelling, the exhibition seeks to highlight both the ideals that have guided the UN over eight decades and the continuing relevance of these principles in today's interconnected world.

Featuring a diverse collection of paintings and multimedia works, the exhibition traces the evolution and practice of the UN's core ideals. The exhibits spotlight tangible progress in key areas central to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, including poverty reduction, food security, green energy innovation, global health, and international peacekeeping. The display emphasizes not only global efforts but also China's contributions towards achieving these goals. Contributions from international artists and young creators further underscore the role of creativity, imagination, and hope in shaping sustainable and inclusive futures.

The exhibition is designed to foster dialogue among a broad audience, including diplomats, civil society representatives, artists, and youth. By linking policy objectives with human stories and creative expression, the event aims to spark meaningful conversations that can inspire collaboration and commitments. Through this intersection of art, culture, and global governance, "Beauty in Harmony, Destiny in Unity" seeks to encourage cross-cultural understanding, and accelerate collective progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals.

(This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.)

Contact : [email protected]