CGTN: On climate change, we're running out of time, not options

News provided by

CGTN

01 Dec, 2023, 22:22 ET

BEIJING, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beijing, the strong, fast-beating heart of Chinese prosperity, has been known as a safe and stable city free from natural calamities. But not the summer of 2023. Throughout the season, the mercury soared, with daily highs consistently hitting over 40°C. Then as the capital had a relative respite from sweltering heat, there came the heavy rain, flooding and displacing thousands of people.

Continue Reading
CGTN: On climate change, we’re running out of time, not options
CGTN: On climate change, we’re running out of time, not options

As Beijing recovered, some horrible but similar trend is echoing all around the globe: the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century scorched Lahaina, Hawaii; the devastating floods that destroyed a quarter of the city of Derna, Lybia; extreme heat and worsen drought in Chile and the Horn of Africa; rising sea level for island countries... "Humanity has opened the gates of hell," as the UN Secretary-General António Guterres noted, "we are heading towards a dangerous and unstable world."

Although the alarm bell keeps ringing, we should not lose hope and give up. But rather, it's high time to take actions. China and the United States, as the world's two largest economies, have shown their political will by the milestone Sunnylands Statement. And looking back a bit further, from the Kyoto Protocol to the Paris Agreement, binding targets to limit emission and temperature increase have been set through joint efforts.

And China has walked the talk for achieving its goal of carbon peaking and neutrality. From transforming deserts to cleaning up the air, to developing new technology, shifting energy structure, and raising public awareness on a healthier lifestyle. China is doing everything to cultivate a more sustainable cycle of nature, to pay off previous ecological debts, avoid new debts, and strive to save our planet in more creative ways.

If climate change is a global concern, the burden is not equally shared. On the one hand, developed countries are responsible for most of the heat-trapping emissions since the Industrial Revolution. On the other, developing countries have lower emissions, but are bearing the brunt of a hotter climate. Promises from some of the world's biggest economies haven't been panning out, delayed by political deadlock, bureaucratic hurdles and debates over new rules to expedite aid from development banks and private donors.

An injustice burns at the heart of the climate crisis and its flame is scorching hopes and possibilities, as world leaders are warning. "We cannot continue," Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados called, "to put the interest of a few before the lives of many."

How to make sure the whole is greater than the sum of its parts, with all pulling in the same direction? It needs leadership, vision, and multilateralism. China, along with the rest of the world, is taking the lead to give its best shot, bringing down the price of renewable energy, sharing knowhow for deploying sustainable projects, and transitioning to a low-carbon era. With climate change being a global issue, only in a global approach and by joint efforts can we translate the will into concrete outcomes, and mitigate the climate we changed.

SOURCE CGTN

Also from this source

CGTN: на саммите БРИКС Китай за мир и справедливость в палестино-израильском вопросе

Лидеры стран БРИКС собрались во вторник на внеочередном виртуальном саммите по палестино-израильской проблеме. Выступая на саммите, председатель КНР...

CGTN : la Chine s'exprime en faveur de la paix et de la justice lors du sommet des BRICS sur la question israélo-palestinienne

Les dirigeants des BRICS se sont réunis mardi pour un sommet virtuel exceptionnel concernant la question israélo-palestinienne. S'exprimant lors du...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Natural Disasters

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.