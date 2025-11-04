CH4 Expands Project Delivery Options with Integrated EPC and Financing Model

CH4 offers clients in emerging markets more ways to build and power essential infrastructure

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CH4, a U.S.-based engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company, today announced the expansion of its project delivery options to include a combined EPC and Financing model, further strengthening its ability to meet the diverse needs of public and private sector clients in emerging markets.

The new model complements CH4's growing portfolio of Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT), and Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) projects—offering clients multiple, flexible paths to modernize critical energy and infrastructure systems.

"Emerging markets face two main challenges: financing and long-term reliability," said Juan Bellosta, CH4 Chief Executive Officer. "Our flexible delivery models—whether under a PPA, financing, or transfer structure—allow clients to move projects forward with confidence, knowing they're built to U.S. standards and backed by a partner with proven financing experience."

Flexible Models for Every Market Need

EPC + Financing Model : For clients who wish to own their assets, CH4 helps secure project financing through its partner bank, Banco San Juan Internacional, Inc. (BSJI), or U.S. government-backed programs such as the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM Bank) and the Development Finance Corporation (DFC). This structure combines U.S. engineering quality with reliable, transparent financing to deliver fully bankable projects.

: For clients who wish to own their assets, CH4 helps secure project financing through its partner bank, Banco San Juan Internacional, Inc. (BSJI), or U.S. government-backed programs such as the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM Bank) and the Development Finance Corporation (DFC). This structure combines U.S. engineering quality with reliable, transparent financing to deliver fully bankable projects. Power Purchase Agreement (PPA): For clients who prefer a complete, turnkey solution, CH4 finances, develops, and operates the project, selling power under a long-term agreement. This model is rapidly expanding in markets where access to capital often limits traditional infrastructure development.

For clients who prefer a complete, turnkey solution, CH4 finances, develops, and operates the project, selling power under a long-term agreement. This model is rapidly expanding in markets where access to capital often limits traditional infrastructure development. BOT and BOOT Models: CH4 also builds, operates, and transfers projects over time, ensuring high performance and local capacity building while maintaining operational continuity.

American Standards. Trusted Partnership. Global Impact.

Headquartered in Puerto Rico (U.S.), CH4 delivers projects in accordance with American engineering, safety, and environmental standards (ANSI, API, ISO, ASME) across Latin America, the Caribbean, and the Middle East. The company's financing and execution expertise were recognized in 2025 when it earned the U.S. EXIM Bank's "Deal of the Year" award for innovation, sustainability, and community impact.

"In regions where some EPC projects sacrifice long-term quality and ethical standards for a lower price, CH4's U.S. foundation offers a clear alternative," said Bellosta. "We finance and deliver projects that not only power economies today but also stand the test of time."

About CH4

CH4 is a U.S.-based EPC company headquartered in Puerto Rico with roots spanning 99 years. It delivers integrated energy and infrastructure solutions across Latin America, the Caribbean, and the Middle East. The company combines American engineering and quality standards with financing expertise and turnkey execution to support sustainable growth in emerging markets.

SOURCE CH4 Systems