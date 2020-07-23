CHA Evolves to a More Client and Market Focused Organization

ALBANY, N.Y., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CHA Consulting, Inc. (CHA), a highly diversified, innovative full-service consulting engineering and construction management firm, announces its evolution to a more client and market focused organization to support its growth and goal to become the most client-centered and responsive engineering firm in the industry. The foundation of the new organizational structure is strong leadership and collaboration centered around sectors and markets. CHA's sectors include Infrastructure, Buildings, Power, and Fire Protection Services with each of those sectors consisting of targeted business lines. CHA's markets incorporate the firm's major client groups: Government, Industry, Utility, Education, and Commercial Development. As part of the new structure, CHA has named four Sector Presidents: John Hensley, PE, Infrastructure; John Achenbach, PE, Buildings; Greg Corso, PE, Power; and Randy Treglown, Interim Fire Protection Services.

"I am confident our enhanced structure led by our operating Sector Presidents and supported by the leaders for our business lines, corporate teams, and markets, will provide the most efficient pathway for CHA to meet our strategic goals, fuel our growth, maximize the value we bring to our clients and provide greater opportunities for employees," said Jim Stephenson, CEO, CHA Holdings, Inc. and President, CHA Consulting, Inc.

John Hensley, PE, Sector President, Infrastructure, will provide leadership for transportation, aviation and water resources. John joined the Executive Team at CHA in 2016 after twenty years of leadership at one of the world's largest engineering firms. He is a civil engineer with 34 years of diverse experience in the transportation, environmental, water and infrastructure consulting and engineering fields and is based in the Atlanta, Georgia Office

John Achenbach, PE, Sector President, Buildings, will direct building design, land development, project management/construction management, and sports facility architecture. He draws on over 35 years of engineering experience from facilities to energy, to understand client needs and develop cost-effective, innovative solutions to improve the built environment. John joined CHA's Executive Team in 2015 following a decade as Chief Operations Officer for a large international engineering firm, and also served in the U.S. Navy after graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy. John is based in the Colonie, New York office.

Greg Corso, PE, Sector President, Power, has responsibility for utility infrastructure, advanced energy and manufacturing, and asset management. Greg has been with CHA for 20 years, most recently establishing and overseeing our Industry and Energy Market. His more than 25 years of consulting experience spans a wide range of markets and clients, focusing on strategic growth, client service and project delivery. His leadership propelled the strategic growth of the power delivery sector within CHA. Greg is based in the Colonie, New York office.

Randy Treglown, Interim Sector President, Fire Protection Services, will lead the company's global fire protection engineering, procurement and construction services. Randy was the Founder and President of American Fire, a leader in custom design, engineering, installation, and maintenance of fire protection systems domestically and around-the-world. He is based in the Birmingham, Alabama office.

For more information on CHA's sectors, markets and business lines, visit www.chacompanies.com.

About CHA Consulting, Inc.

CHA Consulting, Inc. is a highly diversified, full-service engineering consulting and construction management firm which, along with its subsidiaries, provides a wide range of technology-enhanced planning and design services to public, private and institutional clients. CHA was ranked the 50th largest engineering firm in the United States in 2020 by Engineering News-Record. With technical personnel and offices throughout the United States and Canada, CHA offers engineering, architectural, survey, construction, project management, and other services necessary to complete projects on time and within budget. The CHA Companies include: CHA Consulting, Inc., CHA Tech Services, CHA Canada, Novara GeoSolutions, American Fire, and CHA Architecture. For more information, please visit www.chacompanies.com.

Media Contact:

Mary Bray Gallagher, APR

Communications Manager

T: (518) 453-8264

C: (518) 231-2412

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE CHA Consulting, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.chacompanies.com

