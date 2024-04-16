Chain Bridge Bancorp Announces First-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

MCLEAN, Va., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Detailed financial data, including the earnings letter to stockholders, consolidated financial highlights, balance sheets, and statements of income, are available in the Investor Relations section on the website of Chain Bridge Bank, N.A. at www.chainbridgebank.com.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc., a Delaware corporation, is the registered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"). As a national banking association, the Bank operates under a charter granted by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and is subject to oversight by both the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve Board. The Bank is also a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and provides banking, trust, and wealth management services.

