Chain Launches Autopilot Booking Agent to Automate Carrier Negotiations for Freight Brokers

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chain (www.trychain.com), the fast-growing freight tech startup delivering AI-powered freight broker software, today announced the launch of its Autopilot Booking Agent, a native extension of Chain Autopilot that handles outbound carrier outreach, inbound carrier offers, vets carriers, and negotiates rates on behalf of brokerage teams.

The Autopilot Booking Agent works inside the channels brokers already use. Offers from load boards and direct carrier email flow into a single view in Chain, where the agent responds, verifies carriers through the broker's monitoring and compliance tools, and negotiates within guardrails the broker controls. When an offer lands outside those bounds or a deal needs sign-off, the agent escalates to the assigned rep with the full conversation history attached.

"Booking is a conversation, not a workflow," said Param Sandhu, CTO and co-founder of Chain. "When a carrier makes an offer, our agent is checking their other offers, the historical rates on that lane, and every other bid on the load before it responds. That's what a good carrier rep does. We built an agent that does it on every load, every time, and knows exactly when to bring a human in."

Autopilot Booking, Built on the Broker's Rules

The Autopilot Booking Agent extends Chain Autopilot from tracking into the highest-volume task in the building: working the inbox. Key features include:

Outbound First Approach: Carrier reps are often forced to cover loads at the last minute, 24 hours out or the day of pickup. Cascading core and network carrier guidelines let the agent reach out proactively and cover freight as early as possible, without human intervention.

Carrier reps are often forced to cover loads at the last minute, 24 hours out or the day of pickup. Cascading core and network carrier guidelines let the agent reach out proactively and cover freight as early as possible, without human intervention. Rate-Guarded Negotiation: Start, target, and max rates pull directly from the broker's TMS, so the agent knows where to open every negotiation and where the ceiling is.

Start, target, and max rates pull directly from the broker's TMS, so the agent knows where to open every negotiation and where the ceiling is. Plain-Language Coverage Guidance: Reps direct the agent the way they would a team member ("book anything at $800 or below on this lane"), no if-then workflow building required.

Reps direct the agent the way they would a team member ("book anything at $800 or below on this lane"), no if-then workflow building required. Automated Carrier Vetting: Verifies carriers by MC or DOT and auto-declines those that fail the broker's compliance criteria through integrations with carrier monitoring and compliance tools.

Verifies carriers by MC or DOT and auto-declines those that fail the broker's compliance criteria through integrations with carrier monitoring and compliance tools. Smart Escalation: Offers that need approval trigger notifications and pull the assigned rep into the conversation with full context.

Offers that need approval trigger notifications and pull the assigned rep into the conversation with full context. Negotiation Memory: The agent builds memory over time, checks a carrier's other offers and historical lane rates, and references crucial load information and customer details before it responds.

The agent builds memory over time, checks a carrier's other offers and historical lane rates, and references crucial load information and customer details before it responds. TMS Write-Back: Booked load data syncs back into the TMS, keeping it the system of record.

Booking That Runs Without a Rep in the Loop

The Autopilot Booking Agent negotiates within the broker's rate guardrails, covers loads, and routes only the exceptions that need a human. Routine offers get vetted and answered without a rep in the loop, so teams step in when there's a real decision to make, not before. It was developed hands-on with brokerage customers, shaped by live carrier conversations and real freight from day one. The goal is to free carrier reps to focus on the difficult, hard-to-cover freight that requires nuance and quality carrier relationships.

The Autopilot Booking Agent is rolling out now through Chain's early access program, with general availability to follow. Brokers can request access at www.trychain.com.

About Chain

Chain is an AI-powered freight operations platform that automates carrier booking, track and trace, and operational workflows for freight brokers and logistics providers. By embedding AI directly into brokerage operations, Chain helps teams increase efficiency, scale capacity, and improve margins without adding operational overhead. Learn more at www.trychain.com.

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SOURCE Chain