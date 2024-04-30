Chain.io Announces Appointment of John Urban to Board of Directors

John Urban is a seasoned executive with decades of experience across the logistics and supply chain technology sectors.

PHILADELPHIA, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chain.io , a cloud-based integration platform that connects systems for better control of supply chain data, today announced the appointment of John Urban to their Board of Directors. With a career focused on building and growing logistics and supply chain businesses, Mr. Urban's expertise will further contribute to Chain.io's mission to make systems work together so supply chain professionals can do their jobs.

"John brings extensive experience in the logistics and supply chain space, and a proven track record of guiding companies through significant growth. We're thrilled to have him join our Board of Directors," said Brian Glick, CEO of Chain.io. "His strategic vision and deep understanding of the global supply chain are invaluable assets that will support Chain.io as we expand our reach."

Mr. Urban has spent years advising fast-growing supply chain technology companies. He founded GT Nexus, a cloud-based collaboration platform that automates global supply chain processes. Urban's leadership established GT Nexus as a premier cloud platform for global supply chain management before its acquisition by Infor in 2015. Prior to his tenure at GT Nexus, Mr. Urban held executive roles at American President Lines (APL) and served as President of National Piggyback Specialized Commodities (NPSC Inc).

"I have been working my entire career to enable businesses dependent on logistics and supply chain to shift from manual to automated process, from analog to digital, from rules of thumb to true optimization," said John Urban. "I am pleased to join Chain.io on their journey to enable digital transformation and control across supply chains."

With the appointment of Mr. Urban, the Chain.io Board of Directors is now composed of five directors dedicated to supporting Chain.io's growth and a larger digital transformation across the supply chain industry.

