Chainlink, Apex Group, Bluprynt, & Hacken Partner with the Bermuda Monetary Authority, Completing Key Embedded Supervision Solution To Accelerate Digital Asset Compliance

The solution leverages the Chainlink platform & Bluprynt's Know Your Issuer (KYI), alongside Apex Group and Hacken's dynamic surveillance platform, to enable regulatory requirements to be embedded directly into digital asset infrastructure.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainlink, Apex Group, Bluprynt, and Hacken, today announced the successful completion of the Embedded Supervision Solution, developed in collaboration with the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA). The industry initiative demonstrated how regulatory requirements can be embedded directly into digital asset infrastructure and enforced in real time.

Completion of the industry initiative marks an important step toward accelerating the issuance and distribution of regulated digital assets by moving compliance from manual, post-hoc processes to automated enforcement built directly into financial infrastructure.

Completion of the industry initiative marks an important step toward accelerating the issuance and distribution of regulated digital assets by moving compliance from manual, post-hoc processes to automated enforcement built directly into financial infrastructure.

The solution combined four complementary systems, each responsible for a distinct enforcement function. Bluprynt's Know Your Issuer (KYI) authenticated the issuer's legal identity and token contract, issued the onchain credential that served as a prerequisite for minting, and translated regulatory obligations into executable policy logic within the Chainlink ACE framework.

Chainlink provided the onchain enforcement infrastructure — its Automated Compliance Engine (ACE) evaluated policies at transaction time, Proof of Reserve attested to offchain collateral via decentralized oracle networks, Secure Mint halted issuance when reserve thresholds were breached, and the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) preserved compliance metadata across cross-chain transfers.

Apex Group, acting as an independent fund administrator, supplied the authenticated reserve data feed from a third-party custodian — ensuring that collateral attestations originated from a neutral party rather than the issuer.

Hacken's Extractor platform provided real-time onchain monitoring, anomaly detection, risk scoring, and dashboard-driven alerting, with detection latency of 250–500 milliseconds from transaction inclusion to alert propagation.

The Embedded Supervision solution directly addressed six supervisory challenges identified by the BMA:

The absence of a central authority in DeFi systems

systems The need for effective AML and KYC frameworks under pseudonymity

The complexity and fast pace of DeFi innovation

innovation The jurisdictional uncertainty of global digital asset flows

flows The need for real-time tools to keep pace with evolving platforms

The need to assess decentralization in protocol governance

Deployed on Ethereum's Sepolia and Base Sepolia testnets, the solution operated across two integrated tracks.

Track 1 — Identity and Compliance Policy Enforcement — combined Bluprynt's KYI credential issuance with Chainlink ACE's transaction-time policy evaluation and Hacken's credential behavior monitoring.

Track 2 — Proof of Reserve Enforcement and Asset Surveillance — combined Apex Group's independently validated reserve data with Chainlink's Proof of Reserve Secure Mint contracts and Hacken's real-time analytics for solvency and asset flow monitoring.

The initiative also demonstrated deterministic enforcement in practice. Non-compliant transactions were blocked before execution finalized, including cases where issuer credentials were absent or reserve thresholds were not met. Cross-chain compliance continuity was preserved through Chainlink CCIP, showing how policy enforcement can remain intact across blockchain environments.

The Embedded Supervision Solution reflects the BMA's continued commitment to advancing the institutional adoption and development of digital assets. It builds on the BMA's previous work with Chainlink and Apex Group on institutional-grade stablecoin infrastructure in Bermuda and expands that foundation, alongside Bluprynt and Hacken, into a broader model for embedded supervision. With this latest initiative, the BMA is establishing a path toward future phases of embedded supervision, including issuer identity and licensing enforcement, multi-jurisdictional compliance, broader sandbox participation, and production deployment with ongoing regulatory iteration.

What's Next?

The consortium is continuing to work with the Bermuda Monetary Authority to advance embedded supervision toward production usage through a phased rollout. This begins with foundational issuer identity and licensing enforcement, while expanding over time to multi-jurisdictional compliance, broader market participation, and full production deployment. This work positions Bermuda to pioneer the development of a global supervisory model for digital assets—one where regulatory requirements are natively enforced at the infrastructure level in real time, without compromising market integrity and supervisory oversight.

CHAINLINK QUOTE

"We are excited to support the successful completion of the Embedded Supervision Solution with the Bermuda Monetary Authority, which demonstrates a new model for real-time, regulatory-friendly digital asset compliance. This initiative clearly demonstrates how Chainlink's platform enables a programmable policy layer that embeds compliance directly into digital asset infrastructure. I look forward to continuing our work alongside the BMA, Apex Group, Bluprynt, and Hacken as we show that institutional-grade onchain compliance infrastructure is achievable today," said Ishan Vishnoi, VP - BCM Product & Operations, Chainlink Labs.

BLUPRYNT QUOTE

"The BMA pilot proved something the industry has been theorizing about for years: compliance doesn't have to be a reporting layer bolted on after the fact — it can be an infrastructure property enforced at the point of execution. We authenticated the issuer, verified reserves in real time through an independent administrator, and blocked non-compliant transactions before they settled — all without a single manual review. That's not incremental improvement. That's a fundamentally different governance model. At Bluprynt, our conviction is that as tokenized assets scale into the trillions, they will require what we call a digital asset operating system — a control layer that makes compliance machine-speed, machine-readable, and enforceable by design. This pilot was the first proof that the architecture works," remarked Bluprynt CEO & Founder Chris Brummer.

HACKEN QUOTE

"Real-time surveillance is not a feature — it is the foundation of any credible compliance framework. In this pilot, Hacken's Extractor delivered 250–500 millisecond detection latency from transaction inclusion to alert propagation, enabling the BMA to observe credential anomalies, sanction violations, reserve deviations, and cross-chain compliance events as they happened — not in the next audit cycle. What we demonstrated here is that security and regulatory oversight are not separate workstreams: when you build surveillance at the infrastructure layer, compliance becomes continuous, tamper-resistant, and machine-speed," said Yev Broshevan, CEO of Hacken.

APEX GROUP QUOTE

"Independent verification is foundational to trust in digital asset infrastructure," said Juan Andres Dudier Mendoza, Product Head Digital Asset Stablecoin at Apex Group. "By acting as a trusted, independent administrator, Apex Group enabled reliable information to be brought on‑chain through Proof of Reserve, delivering auditability, transparency, and a critical foundation for embedded supervision."

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard oracle platform bringing the capital markets onchain and powering the majority of decentralized finance (DeFi). The Chainlink stack provides the essential data, interoperability, compliance, and privacy standards needed to power advanced blockchain use cases for institutional tokenized assets, lending, payments, stablecoins, and more. Since inventing decentralized oracle networks, Chainlink has enabled tens of trillions in transaction value and now secures the vast majority of DeFi.

Many of the world's largest financial services institutions have also adopted Chainlink's standards and infrastructure, including Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, Fidelity International, UBS, ANZ, and top protocols such as Aave, GMX, Lido, and many others. Chainlink leverages a novel fee model where offchain and onchain revenue from enterprise adoption is converted to LINK tokens and stored in a strategic Chainlink Reserve. Learn more at chain.link.

About Apex Group

Apex Group is dedicated to driving positive change in financial services while supporting the growth and ambitions of asset managers, allocators, financial institutions, and family offices. Established in Bermuda in 2003, the Group has continually disrupted the industry through its investment in innovation and talent.

Today, Apex Group sets the pace in fund and asset servicing and stands out for its unique single-source solution and unified cross asset-class platform which supports the entire value chain, harnesses leading innovative technology, and benefits from cross-jurisdictional expertise delivered by a long-standing management team and over 13,000 highly integrated professionals.

Apex Group leads the industry with a broad and unmatched range of services, including capital raising, business and corporate management, fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, ESG, capital markets and transactions support, as well as digital and AI solutions. These services are tailored to each client and are delivered both at the Group level and via specialist subsidiary brands.

The Apex Foundation, a not-for-profit entity, is the Group's passionate commitment to empower sustainable change. www.apexgroup.com

About Bluprynt

Bluprynt is Web3's compliance layer and the global leader for on-chain transparency—powering the next generation of digital asset regulation with premier legal and regulatory expertise. Its unmatched regulatory network spans the globe, supporting automated compliance and reporting across on- and off-chain ecosystems.

Bluprynt's core products include Know-Your-Issuer (KYI), which cryptographically binds issuer identity and mint authority to tokens, and its BlockDocs platform, which automates jurisdictional white papers and disclosures (including MiCA). Through its Policy Protocol, Bluprynt also supports governments, financial institutions, and decentralized networks with scalable compliance rails and real-time regulatory insights. https://www.bluprynt.com/

About Hacken

Hacken is an end-to-end blockchain security & compliance partner for digital assets. Unlike traditional providers, Hacken was born on blockchain, combining deep Web3 expertise with enterprise-grade quality, AI-powered offensive security, and globally recognized certifications. Since 2017, Hacken has been trusted by 1,500 adopters, including the European Commission, ADGM, MetaMask, Ethereum Foundation, and Binance to secure the new digital frontier.

SOURCE Chainlink