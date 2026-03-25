Coinbase and Chainlink Bring Exchange Data Powering Billions in Trading Onchain for the First Time

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinbase, a leading publicly-listed firm for digital assets, has integrated Chainlink to bring its premium exchange data underpinning billions in trading activity onchain for the first time via DataLink, an institutional-grade data publishing service powered by the Chainlink data standard.

This marks a major milestone in DeFi market infrastructure, as high-quality exchange data that powers billions in institutional trading activity is now available onchain through Chainlink’s battle-tested infrastructure.

Coinbase operates one of the most institutionally integrated crypto exchanges. By making Coinbase's exchange data securely available onchain through Chainlink's industry-standard oracle platform, DeFi markets have direct access to important market information, driving more accurate pricing, stronger risk management, and entirely new onchain markets across derivatives, tokenized RWAs, structured products, perpetuals, synthetic assets, next-gen risk engines for lending protocols, and more.

This marks a major milestone in DeFi market infrastructure, as high-quality exchange data that powers billions in institutional trading activity is now available onchain through Chainlink's battle-tested infrastructure. Chainlink serves as the universal gateway to enterprise-grade data, abstracting the complexities of data delivery, decentralization, security, and reliability so developers can focus on shipping products at scale without having to manage critical data infrastructure.

With DataLink, protocols can now access a wide range of Coinbase's premium datasets directly onchain, including:

Order book data

Spot prices

Perpetual futures data, including from Coinbase International Exchange

International Exchange E-mini futures data

Additional datasets spanning crypto , metals, energy, and equity futures via Coinbase Derivatives Exchange

Liz Martin, Vice President, Coinbase Markets, said: "We're excited to build on our existing Chainlink integrations by adopting DataLink to publish Coinbase's exchange market data onchain for the first time. The Chainlink data standard is battle-tested, institutional-grade infrastructure, making it the clear choice for bringing Coinbase's market data into onchain markets. Our benchmarks enable DeFi and TradFi developers to build more robust onchain apps across derivatives, tokenized assets, and more."

Johann Eid, Chief Business Officer at Chainlink Labs, said: "Coinbase bringing its exchange data onchain through Chainlink sends a clear signal. By delivering institutional-grade exchange data to blockchains, we are proving that the future of finance requires a foundation of uncompromising security. We aren't just moving data; we are building the programmable market infrastructure defining the next era of tokenization and accelerating the convergence of institutional finance and DeFi."

The adoption of DataLink follows recent Chainlink integrations from Coinbase, including the Base-Solana Bridge going live secured by Chainlink CCIP, and Coinbase selecting CCIP as its exclusive interoperability provider for all Coinbase Wrapped Assets.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard oracle platform bringing the capital markets onchain and the market leader powering the majority of decentralized finance (DeFi). The Chainlink stack provides the essential data, interoperability, compliance, and privacy standards needed to power advanced blockchain use cases for institutional tokenized assets, lending, payments, stablecoins, and more. Since inventing decentralized oracle networks, Chainlink has enabled tens of trillions in transaction value and now secures the vast majority of DeFi.

Many of the world's largest financial services institutions have also adopted Chainlink's standards and infrastructure, including Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, Fidelity International, UBS, S&P Dow Jones Indices, FTSE Russell, WisdomTree, ANZ, and top protocols such as Aave, Lido, GMX, and many others. Chainlink leverages a novel fee model where offchain and onchain revenue from enterprise adoption is converted to LINK tokens and stored in a strategic Chainlink Reserve. Learn more at chain.link.

About Coinbase

Crypto creates economic freedom by ensuring that people can participate fairly in the economy, and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is on a mission to increase economic freedom for more than 1 billion people. We're updating the century-old financial system by providing a trusted platform that makes it easy for people and institutions to engage with crypto assets, including trading, staking, safekeeping, spending, and fast, free global transfers. We also provide critical infrastructure for onchain activity and support builders who share our vision that onchain is the new online. And together with the crypto community, we advocate for responsible rules to make the benefits of crypto available around the world.

SOURCE Chainlink