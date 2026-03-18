Unichain Integrates the Chainlink Data Standard and Joins Chainlink Scale

With Chainlink Data Feeds and SVR now live, Unichain developers have access to institutional-grade data infrastructure while introducing oracle value recapture to its lending ecosystem.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unichain , the DeFi chain powered by Uniswap, has adopted the Chainlink data standard and joined the Chainlink Scale program to accelerate the growth of the Unichain ecosystem. By adopting the Chainlink data standard, Unichain enables builders to create secure, advanced DeFi applications with Data Feeds and Smart Value Recapture (SVR) now live on mainnet. This expands upon Unichain's adoption of Chainlink Data Streams and the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) last year, now delivering the full stack of Chainlink data and interoperability services to its builder ecosystem.

The Chainlink data standard is a secure and reliable data oracle solution in the blockchain industry, having already enabled over $28 trillion in onchain transaction value and securing 70%+ of DeFi.

Unichain is purpose-built for onchain markets and DeFi activity, bringing traders, developers, and liquidity providers together to access seamless, efficient markets. With a growing set of deployments, Unichain is positioned as a compelling venue for new DeFi primitives and institutional-grade onchain activity.

The Chainlink data standard is a secure and reliable data oracle solution in the blockchain industry, having already enabled over $28 trillion in onchain transaction value and securing 70%+ of DeFi. Chainlink Data Feeds deliver highly secure, accurate market data for core DeFi use cases such as lending, prediction markets, stablecoins, and decentralized exchanges.

Chainlink SVR introduces oracle value recapture to the Unichain DeFi lending ecosystem. SVR is a novel oracle solution that enables DeFi apps to increase revenue by recapturing non-toxic liquidation MEV. Having already recaptured $16+ million in non-toxic liquidation MEV since its launch, SVR creates a sustainable new revenue stream for the DeFi ecosystem while supporting the economic sustainability of the oracles that power DeFi and strengthening market integrity for DeFi lending.

By joining the Chainlink Scale program , Unichain is providing developers and institutions with access to low-cost, secure Chainlink services. As part of the program, Uniswap Foundation will cover certain costs associated with the integration, maintenance, and operating costs of the Chainlink oracle networks supplying data to the Unichain ecosystem. As a result, the Unichain network gains access to new data infrastructure, further enabling the development of composable DeFi apps.

"We're excited to see Unichain join the Chainlink Scale program and adopt the Chainlink data standard to secure, institutional-grade DeFi markets. As the DeFi chain powered by Uniswap, Unichain adopting Chainlink is a clear signal that the industry is converging around secure and reliable infrastructure."—Johann Eid, Chief Business Officer, Chainlink Labs

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard oracle platform bringing the capital markets onchain and the market leader powering the majority of decentralized finance (DeFi). The Chainlink stack provides the essential data, interoperability, compliance, and privacy standards needed to power advanced blockchain use cases for institutional tokenized assets, lending, payments, stablecoins, and more. Since inventing decentralized oracle networks, Chainlink has enabled tens of trillions in transaction value and now secures the vast majority of DeFi.

Many of the world's largest financial services institutions have also adopted Chainlink's standards and infrastructure, including Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, Fidelity International, UBS, S&P Dow Jones Indices, FTSE Russell, WisdomTree, ANZ, and top protocols such as Aave, Lido, GMX, and many others. Chainlink leverages a novel fee model where offchain and onchain revenue from enterprise adoption is converted to LINK tokens and stored in a strategic Chainlink Reserve . Learn more at chain.link .

SOURCE Chainlink