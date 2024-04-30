Chamberlain Group's myQ Connected Garage Named an Automotive News PACE Award Finalist

OAK BROOK, Ill., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamberlain Group (CG), global leader in intelligent access and Blackstone portfolio company, was named a finalist in the 2023-2024 Automotive News PACE Award program for its vehicle-embedded, myQ Connected Garage solution. The PACE Awards celebrate innovation and technological advancement among automotive suppliers and vehicle manufacturers and are well-recognized for identifying game-changers in the automotive industry. Being named a finalist, particularly for a first-time entry, is a testimony to Chamberlain Group's ability to stand out and to reimagine garage access technology for today's drivers.

Chamberlain Group was named a finalist in the 2023-2024 Automotive News PACE Award program for its vehicle-embedded, myQ Connected Garage solution. With myQ Connected Garage, drivers can check the real-time status of their garage door, and remotely open and close their garage door conveniently from their car’s touchscreen, from anywhere.

"For 29 years, the PACE program has celebrated cutting-edge innovations that have shaped the automotive industry on a global level," said Jamie Butters, executive editor of Automotive News. "The companies on this year's list have pioneered significant technologies that will continue to propel the industry forward."

The myQ Connected Garage is transformative cloud technology that enables drivers to control and monitor their garage door opener and other connected devices remotely using their vehicle's infotainment head unit and built-in connectivity. It's a cloud-based solution that does not require any hardware installation within the vehicle or manual programming. Drivers can check the real-time status of their garage door, and remotely open and close their garage door conveniently from their car's touchscreen, from anywhere. Geofence technology also gives users the power to automatically open and close the garage door as they approach and drive away.

Since its launch, myQ Connected Garage has integrated with Tesla, Honda, Acura, Mitsubishi, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen, and was adopted by nearly two-hundred thousand users in its first nine months on the market. The service works seamlessly with leading smart garage door openers on the market including LiftMaster, Chamberlain and Craftsman. Most other brands of garage door openers can be easily upgraded to a compatible smart garage with a myQ Smart Garage Control device .

"It is an honor to have our auto innovation named an Automotive News PACE Award finalist," said Jim Trainor, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Automotive Business, Chamberlain Group. "Transforming what was traditionally a hardware-based solution for vehicles into a fully cloud based experience has significantly enhanced the user experience for drivers, providing an effortless way to access the garage. Being nominated is a confirmation of our team's hard work and continuous efforts to expand the value we bring to OEMs and end users with game changing technology."

myQ Connected Garage also works with myQ compatible gates, locks, and doors. For more information about myQ Connected Garage, visit myQ.com/auto.

About Chamberlain Group

Chamberlain Group is a global leader in intelligent access and a Blackstone portfolio company. Our innovative products, combined with intuitive software solutions, comprise a myQ ecosystem that delivers seamless, secure access to people's homes and businesses. Our recognizable brands, including LiftMaster® and Chamberlain® , are found in 50+ million homes, and 10+ million people rely on our myQ ® app daily to control and monitor their homes, communities and businesses, from anywhere. Our patented vehicle-to-home connectivity solution, myQ Connected Garage, is available in millions of vehicles from the leading automakers. Chamberlain Group also includes Systems, LLC, a leading manufacturer of loading dock equipment for over 60 years, and Controlled Products Systems Group , a leading wholesale distributor of access control equipment in the U.S.

