Philadelphia Titan 100 Names Furia Rubel CEO Among Top Business Leaders

Law firm marketing and public relations leader Gina Rubel recognized for leadership in legal marketing, public relations and crisis communications

PERKASIE, Pa., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Furia Rubel Communications, Inc., an award-winning integrated marketing and public relations agency, is proud to announce that CEO & General Counsel Gina Rubel has been named among the Philadelphia Titan 100. This guide recognizes the top 100 Philadelphia-area CEOs and C-level executives who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision, and passion.

Gina Rubel

"I am honored to be included alongside the most impactful business leaders in the Philadelphia region," said Rubel. "Integrated marketing and PR strategy is essential to the success of so many businesses, and I am proud to have built an agency that is deeply in tune with the shifting trends in the professional sectors we serve. As technology, political volatility, and economic changes transform the nature of our industry, we will continue to ensure our clients are prepared to meet the moment."

A lawyer, leader and entrepreneur, Rubel is called on by law firms and their clients for high-stakes communications, including high-profile litigation media relations and crisis communications. A globally recognized expert, she is listed in Chambers & Partners' Litigation Support Guide, Chambers & Partners Crisis PR & Communications Guide, and the Legal 500 Dispute Services PR and Communications United States.

According to her nominator, Jennifer Simpson Carr, who serves as Furia Rubel's Vice President, Strategic Development, "Gina has had an exceptional and lasting impact on the legal industry. She fosters a culture of innovation, collaboration and accountability that extends well beyond our agency." She said, "Gina's leadership has influenced clients and colleagues globally, helping organizations navigate complex challenges and emerge stronger."

Rubel is also widely respected for her mentorship and dedication to developing the next generation of leaders, empowering colleagues and industry professionals to achieve their full potential. A trusted strategic advisor, she has guided organizations through high-stakes situations with a forward-thinking approach grounded in integrity and ethics. Her commitment to excellence has earned her invitations to prestigious fellowships, including the Society of International Business Fellows, the College of Law Practice Management and the American Bar Foundation College of Fellows.

Rubel is a co-host of the On Record PR podcast which provides strategies and insights that matter most to law firm leaders tasked with driving growth, innovation, and success. Her fourth book, Everyday PR: Harnessing Public Relations to Build Relationships, Brands & Businesses, was published in 2023. A Drexel University and Widener University School of Law graduate, Rubel and her family live in Bucks County, Pa.

The Titan 100 program highlights the most accomplished business leaders in various regions around the U.S. In addition to accounting, these leaders represent technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, construction/real estate, staffing, professional services, hospitality, transportation, and the nonprofit sector, among many others. Collectively, those recognized among the Philadelphia Titan 100 and their companies employ over 100,000 individuals and generate billions of dollars in annual revenues.

Furia Rubel Marketing and Public Relations is a corporate communications and crisis management agency serving clients internationally. The certified woman-owned agency provides strategic planning, marketing, public relations, crisis management, business development, content marketing, and litigation communications to a wide array of professional service clients. Furia Rubel represents law firms and their clients, legaltech organizations, financial, banking and accounting companies, governments and municipalities. Furia Rubel's International Faculty collaborates to guide law firms to success in the global professional services landscape, offering tailored expertise from elite professionals in key markets worldwide. For more information, visit www.furiarubel.com.

Contact: Matt Henderson

[email protected] 215-340-0480

SOURCE Furia Rubel Communications, Inc.