Chamlion and 3DRPD Forge Collaboration for Dental 3D Production Center

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LAB DAY® Chicago 2024 witnessed a new collaboration announcement between Chamlion, a global leader in integrated dental 3D printing solutions, and 3DRPD, a renowned pioneer of 3D printed RPDs. The highlight is to make the announcement of their collaboration in establishing a cutting-edge production center in Las Vegas NV in 2024. This facility will be dedicated to the local manufacturing of revolutionary dental products, featuring 3D printed Titanium partial frameworks and hybrid 3D printed ALL-ON-X bridges.

Chamlion and 3DRPD at LMT LabDay Chicago 2024

The unveiling occurred at LAB DAY® Chicago 2024, marking the debut of Chamlion and 3DRPD as collaborative partners in the United States and Canada. Their collaboration aims to support dental laboratories by leveraging the combined expertise and resources of Chamlion and 3DRPD. The strong synergy between both entities is geared towards delivering customer-oriented dental solutions rooted in scientific evidence and extensive experience.

The establishment of the new production center in Las Vegas NV is anticipated to significantly reduce the turnaround time for dental applications while enriching the diversity of available products.

About 3DRPD: Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with operations spanning the United States and Canada, 3DRPD is provide superior 3D laser-printed removable partial denture (RPD), orthodontics appliance, surgical guide, and other products in CoCr by using SLM technology.

About Chamlion: Established in 2017, Chamlion focuses on the complete digital dental process and introduced the Hardware-as-a-Service (HaaS) model in dental 3D printing. Operating in 27 countries worldwide, Chamlion offers comprehensive solutions, including equipment, materials, software, process parameters, global support, and a flexible range of services. Its 300 cloud factories produce 100,000 crowns and 10,000 frameworks daily, serving 1,500 dental prosthetic factories.

