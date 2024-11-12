CHAMPION SPIRIT HOSTS THE HISTORIC RETURN OF "DRAMA IN BAHAMA" WITH "FIGHT NIGHT AT BAHA MAR" ON DECEMBER 14, 2024

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Champion Spirit, a global leader in high-performance wellness, sports and fitness, founded by renowned athlete and world champion boxer Abdoulaye Fadiga, announces an unprecedented evening of world-class boxing with the return of "Drama in Bahama!" - a historic "Fight Night at Baha Mar" on Saturday, December 14. This momentous occasion marks the first world championship fight in The Bahamas in over 43 years, since the legendary bout between Muhammad Ali and Trevor Berbick in 1981.

Main Event Fights

The boxing extravaganza will feature some of the top contenders in their respective divisions. Undefeated French powerhouse Kevin Lele Sadjo (23-0-0, 20 KO) and Chinese star Xu Can, known as the "Monster" (19-4-0, 4 KO), will face off in highly anticipated matchups. Joining them is undefeated champion Lenar Perez (13-0-0, 13 KO) from Cuba, 2024 Olympic gold medalist Erislandy Alvarez, and American professional boxer and heavyweight champion from Miami, Anthony Martinez (19-2-0, 17 KO). Adding to the excitement, Bahamian champion Carl Hield will be fighting on his home turf, poised to energize the local crowd. These exhilarating bouts will showcase worldclass skill, power, and determination as each fighter aims to make their mark on boxing history.

Bringing together some of the greatest fighters from around the world, Champion Spirit and Champion Spirit Promotions will host seven exhilarating bouts featuring professional boxers and Olympic champions. This electrifying night of boxing will showcase elite talent, fierce competition, and unforgettable explosive moments on a global stage. The boxing event will be held at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar Ballroom on Saturday, December 14. In the lead-up to the one-of-a-kind experience, Champion Spirit Country Club, the brand's innovative 360° wellness, sports, and performance resort, will host public training sessions for the athletes. VIP guests will have exclusive access to the training practice, offering a unique opportunity to witness the preparation and intensity of the fighters before the main event.

VIP Packages & Experiences

For this historic boxing event, regular seating options are available, allowing fans to experience the excitement. For those seeking a more luxurious experience, Champion Spirit Promotions also offers a range of exclusive VIP packages:

VIP Seating Price: $1,000 + VAT Includes: One VIP seat with a preferred view of the ring Cocktail dinner & complimentary glass of champagne A refined and intimate setting to experience the excitement of the event





VIP Table Price: $12,000 + VAT (for a table of seven) Includes: Exceptional viewing experience Access to public training sessions Three-course gourmet dinner with wine pairing Exclusive entry to the after-show cocktail party





All-Access VIP Add-On Price: $550 per person (only available to VIP Table holders) Includes: Backstage meet and greet with the champions Unique photo opportunity Exclusive behind-the-scenes access



The event will be broadcast live on DAZN, offering subscribers worldwide an exclusive, ringside experience to this electrifying event.

Don't miss out on this historic showdown! Secure your seats now and be part of the action—go to https://championspirit.com/event to reserve "Fight Night at Baha Mar" tickets and hotel packages today.

About Champion Spirit

Champion Spirit is a global leader in high-performance training, wellness, and lifestyle, founded by visionary and Muay-Thai 9X French champion & world champion Abdoulaye Fadiga. With an illustrious athletic career, Fadiga has honed a passion for sports into a philosophy that pushes athletes beyond their limits. In 2009, Abdoulaye Fadiga developed the Champion Spirit method, an adaptable and holistic approach to training that integrates physical excellence, nutrition, wellness, and mental fortitude across disciplines. At the heart of Champion Spirit are its masters of art and doctors, all high-level athletes or champions in their respective fields, embodying excellence and authority through their expertise. This philosophy provides members with a 360° comprehensive experience, combining sports, cutting-edge technology, nutrition, and wellness with a deep appreciation for art and lifestyle. Champion Spirit fosters a growing global community, cultivated through prestigious partnerships with renowned names. Expanding its influence from Paris to Monaco, Saint-Tropez to Shanghai, Miami, Baden-Baden, Dakar, Marrakech and Nassau, The Bahamas, Champion Spirit brings the essence of championship-level performance to every corner of the world. For more information, visit championspirit.com.

About Baha Mar

Baha Mar is a master planned integrated resort development situated on 1,000 acres overlooking the world's famous Cable Beach. The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators – Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood – over 2,300 rooms and more than 45 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, Royal Blue Golf Course, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus signature course, a brand new $200 million Baha Bay luxury water park, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities, and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world – The Bahamas. For more information and reservations, visit www.bahamar.com.

