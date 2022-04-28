Champion the Challenges Founder Deb Shaw Receives 2022 Stroke Survivor Hero Award

American Stroke Association Confers Prestigious Honor to Three-Time Stroke Survivor

LOS GATOS, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Stroke Association has bestowed its annual Stroke Survivor Hero Award to Deb Shaw, a three-time stroke survivor and the Founder and President of Champion the Challenges, a nonprofit foundation committed to helping inspire and motivate stroke survivors and their families to persevere during this life challenge.

The American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association, the world's leading voluntary health organization devoted to fighting cardiovascular disease and stroke, created the Stroke Hero Awards to honor stroke survivors, health care professionals, and family caregivers from around the country.

"I am humbled and grateful to be honored with the 2022 Stroke Survivor Hero Award," said Deb Shaw. "This has been a pivotal point in my life to dedicate my focus, first-hand experience, and commitment to helping the challenges of stroke worldwide."

In September 2016, Shaw survived a PONS ischemic stroke in her sleep that immobilized her dominant right side. She spent seven days in the ICU and another month at Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Gatos, California, for in-patient rehabilitation.

In December 2016, Shaw avoided some complications from a second stroke when, in her doctor's office for a follow-up, she experienced stroke symptoms. While in the ER, doctors administered a TPA-IV immediately, and she spent six days in the ICU. Then in May 2019, Shaw suffered a third stroke in her right retina, resulting in another five-day stay in the hospital.

Shaw channeled her energies into launching Champion the Challenges, uncovering several therapies such as Healthcare VR, Neuro Acupuncture and Hyperbaric Oxygen, to name a few that she incorporated into her aggressive healing regimen. Her philosophy is focused on staying patient, remaining positive, and practicing stretches in between therapies for continuous improvement.

In the first year since Deb co-founded her nonprofit foundation with her husband Bob Shaw, she has inspired 750+ stroke survivors and families, and served as a featured speaker at more than 30 stroke awareness events and support groups. Champion the Challenges has also provided nearly 1,000 quick-read self-help booklets for free to area hospitals and stroke survivors. She has also helped stroke survivors write and tell their stories which she has featured on the group's website.

"The Stroke Hero Awards were created in 2020 as a way to nationally recognize incredible individuals and groups who are working to prevent, treat or beat stroke, the No. 5 killer and a leading cause of disability in the U.S.," said Stephanie Mohl, vice president of the American Stroke Association. "This year we recognize Deb Shaw as the Survivor Hero for the incredible impact she has made and the work she continues to do to help educate, inspire and raise awareness about stroke."

The winners of the Stroke Hero Awards demonstrate that resilience in the face of change is possible and should be celebrated. Winners were selected by a panel of volunteer judges from the American Stroke Association. Winners receive a plaque and have their stories featured on stroke.org and on the American Stroke Association's social media accounts.

About Champion the Challenges

Champion the Challenges is a non-profit foundation with a mission to help stroke survivors, therapists, family, and friends to reimagine stroke rehabilitation. This is a journey everyone needs to be a part of to achieve the best results. Founded in 2021, Champion the Challenges provides inspiring ideas and helpful resources for everyone to use and share.

