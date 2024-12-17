CHAMPIONING MENTAL HEALTH FOR NCAA STUDENT-ATHLETES: LG ELECTRONICS CONCLUDES 3RD SEASON OF 'TRANSPARENT CONVERSATIONS' PODCAST

The latest episodes focus on the importance of mental health resources for the next generation of collegiate athletes

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics will record the finale of the third season of its "Transparent Conversations" podcast this week in Louisville as the NCAA crowns this year's women's volleyball champion. "Transparent Conversations" is aimed at sharing powerful conversations about the unique mental health issues facing today's student-athletes.

Sports journalist Taylor Rooks hosts LG's "Transparent Conversations." The season finale, which is set to tape during the NCAA women’s volleyball championship in Louisville, will focus on building stronger support for student-athletes' mental health. LG Electronics' “Transparent Conversations” is aimed at sharing powerful conversations about the unique mental health issues facing today’s student-athletes.

The season finale, which is set to tape during the NCAA women's volleyball championship this week in Louisville, will focus on building stronger support for student-athletes' mental health. In this episode, LG takes a closer look at how we can better support the mental health of student-athletes. From schools to home to online and everywhere in between, we'll explore practical ways to create a caring, connected community that helps them thrive.

Social media has played a significant role in amplifying the visibility of women's sports, allowing athletes and teams to build personal brands, reach larger audiences and inspire new generations of fans. However, navigating social media is often challenging for athletes due to the pressure to maintain a positive image, increased scrutiny and frequent exposure to criticism and harassment. This constant connectivity and potential for negative feedback have been linked to heightened mental health struggles, making it a double-edged sword for many athletes – especially in the new world of name, image and likeness (NIL).

That's why, says podcast host Taylor Rooks, it's important we create safe spaces where athletes feel comfortable talking about their challenges. "Open and honest communication is the key," she said. "Being able to discuss the issues that weigh heavily on your mind is crucial, especially for these athletes who are juggling the pressures of sports, academics, family relationships and friendships. The addition of NIL is yet another layer."

Rooks will welcome Victoria Garrick Browne, a USC alum and volleyball player who's gone on to play semi-pro volleyball and has become an advocate for mental health and positive body image. She shares her insights and stories via her podcast "The Hidden Opponent" and on stage at TED Talks. Joining her will be Eric Gross, a mental health therapist at the University of Louisville, who provides therapy, group and team meetings, as well as education to the coaches and staff.

The final episode of "Transparent Conversations" will tape from the floor of this year's NCAA Women's Volleyball finals on Sunday, Dec. 22 and will be available in mid-January wherever you get your podcasts.

The most recent episodes have tackled topics such as the importance of resilience, overcoming setbacks and balancing the entrepreneurial nature of NIL contracts and have been recorded at Rutgers University, The Ohio State University and the University of Tennessee. These episodes and others are live on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

To learn more about LG's partnership with the NCAA or listen to the "Transparent Conversations" podcast, visit www.lg.com/ncaa and www.lg.com/us/transparent-conversations.

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $60-billion-plus global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com .

