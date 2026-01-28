Champions, Competition, and Culinary Glory: World Food Championships Set for 2026 Indianapolis Return

Food Sport's Biggest Stage Set for October 15–18 at Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Food Championships (WFC), the ultimate destination for competitive cooking and Food Sport, announced today its return to Indianapolis for a third consecutive year. The 2026 World Food Championships will take place October 15-18, 2026, once again at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center, continuing a successful and growing partnership with a coalition of strong Indiana-based partners.

Building on the momentum of the past two years, WFC 2026 will welcome hundreds of elite competitors from around the world, all vying for championship titles, life-changing prize money, and a place in Food Sport history. The multi-day event will feature a refined competition schedule designed to elevate both the competitor and fan experience.

Competition will begin with qualifying rounds on Thursday and Friday, setting the stage for an action-packed weekend. Saturday will spotlight fan-favorite and community-driven ancillary events, including WFC Junior, Battle of the Branches, the Redemption Tournament, and the beloved Biscuits & Jampionship. The event will culminate on Sunday, when all ten core categories conduct their Final Rounds and crown World Champions live on the Kitchen Arena stage.

"Indianapolis has proven to be an incredible home for the World Food Championships," said Mike McCloud, Founder and CEO of World Food Championships. "The city, the venue, and the community have embraced Food Sport in a way that aligns perfectly with our mission - to celebrate culinary talent, passion, and competition at the highest level. As we head into year three, we're excited to build on what's worked, introduce new programming elements, and focus on elevating the experience for competitors, partners, and fans alike."

The Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center has played a key role in supporting WFC's growth and vision, providing a dynamic campus capable of hosting large-scale culinary competition, live judging, fan engagement, and consumer-driven programming. The event will again be based in the state-of-the-art Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion.

"We are thrilled to welcome the World Food Championships back to the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center for a third year," said Indiana Governor Mike Braun. "This event has become a signature fall attraction in Indianapolis, showcasing our State as a true culinary destination while bringing together competitors, families, and food lovers from across the country and around the world. We look forward to continuing this partnership and celebrating the energy and creativity that WFC brings to the Hoosier State."

Over the coming months, WFC will announce new and expanded programming elements for 2026, further enhancing the festival atmosphere and reinforcing Indianapolis as a premier destination for Food Sport. These additions will build on the strong foundation established during the first two years, with a continued focus on innovation, accessibility, food sampling, and entertainment that celebrates the Food Sport community.

Additional details regarding tickets, programming updates, and qualification opportunities will be released in the months ahead. Competitors, partners, and fans of Food Sport can stay up to date on all things related to the World Food Championships by visiting worldfoodchampionships.com or by following World Food Championships on Facebook and Instagram (@WorldFoodChampionships), X (@WorldFoodChamp), and LinkedIn (@WorldFoodChampionshipsHoldings).

About World Food Championships

The World Food Championships (WFC) is the premier food sport competition globally. This multi-day, live culinary event showcases some of the world's best cooks competing for food, fame, and fortune across multiple categories. Each year, thousands of teams vie for a coveted Golden Ticket at official qualifiers to earn their spot at WFC. Since its debut in 2012, the event has attracted participants from nearly 40 countries and every state in the U.S. The 2026 World Food Championships will take place October 15-18 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion, located at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center in Indianapolis. For more information, visit WorldFoodChampionships.com.

About the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center

The Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center is a modern public event facility that annually hosts more than 400 meetings, shows, sports and agricultural events, including the Indiana State Fair. The year-round management of the Fairgrounds is overseen by the Indiana State Fair Commission which is a quasi-governmental agency that was established in 1992, with the mission to preserve and enhance the Indiana State Fairgrounds and the annual Indiana State Fair for the benefit of all citizens of Indiana. For more information visit www.indianastatefair.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Michael Hand

Chief Marketing Officer, World Food Championships

Phone: 585.348.1287, Email: [email protected]

