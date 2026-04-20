Chef Preston Nguyen Claims World Food Championships Crown at 2026 Final Table

Texas chef earns $100,000 grand prize and the title of 13th World Food Champion

BENTONVILLE, Ark., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After a season of elite culinary competition and a dramatic two-day finale in Northwest Arkansas, the World Food Championships (WFC) has officially crowned Chef Preston Nguyen of Arlington, Texas, as the 13th World Food Champion.

2026 World Food Champion Preston Nguyen

Held at Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food in Bentonville, Arkansas, the Final Table presented by Sam's Club brought together ten category champions from the 2025–26 World Food Championships season. Over the course of three demanding culinary challenges, the finalists competed for the sport's ultimate prize; $100,000 and the coveted title of World Food Champion.

The 2026 Final Table featured champions from ten categories representing a wide range of culinary disciplines:

Preston Nguyen (Arlington, TX) – World Chef Champion

Surabhi Suri ( Dubai , United Arab Emirates) – World Vegetarian Champion

, United Arab Emirates) – World Vegetarian Champion David Casey (Brockton, MA) – World Sandwich Champion

Dave Elliott (Olathe, KS) – World Burger Champion

Rocky Julianelle (East Haven, CT) – World Noodle Champion

Al Lino (Rio Hondo, TX) – World Barbecue Champion

Mike Johnson (St. Louis, MO) – World Live Fire Champion

Cindy Hawkins (Indianapolis, IN) – World Dessert Champion

Michael Everd (Bel Air, MD) – World Seafood Champion

Daniel McDonald (Franklin, IN) – World Bacon Champion

Nguyen emerged from the field with a commanding performance throughout the weekend, demonstrating technical excellence, creativity, and an emotional connection to his food. In the final round, the Global Mash-Up Challenge, he delivered a dish inspired by his Vietnamese and Mexican heritage, blending flavor, storytelling, and precision in a way that resonated deeply with the judging panel.

Supported in the kitchen by members of his family, Nguyen showcased remarkable consistency throughout the event, finishing second in Challenge #1 (Member's Mark Masterpiece), posting the highest score in Challenge #2 (Taste & Recreate), and ultimately securing the championship in the final showdown. He became the first two-time World Food Champion in history, matching his previous title winning performance in 2021.

Finishing just behind Nguyen were Surabhi Suri of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in second place, and David Casey of Brockton, Massachusetts, in third place, rounding out an impressive podium of global culinary talent.

"The Final Table is where the absolute best in Food Sport come together to push the boundaries of creativity, composure, and culinary excellence," said Mike McCloud, Founder and CEO of World Food Championships. "This year's finalists delivered an extraordinary level of performance, and Chef Preston rose to the occasion in every round. His ability to combine remarkable technique with authentic storytelling created a championship moment that truly captured the spirit of what this event represents. We congratulate Preston on an unforgettable performance and celebrate all ten champions who made this year's Final Table one of the strongest in our history."

Since launching in 2012, the World Food Championships has grown into one of the most recognized competitive culinary platforms in the world, attracting chefs from around the globe to compete across multiple disciplines. Beyond the competition, WFC has inspired the creation of thousands of new recipes, elevated culinary careers, and strengthened communities through partnerships with nonprofit organizations, charities, and food banks nationwide.

With the 2025–26 season now complete, preparations are already underway for WFC2026, set to take place October 15–18 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center in Indianapolis, where a new season of Food Sport will begin and the journey to the next Final Table gets underway.

View full results from the 2026 Final Table here: https://worldfoodchampionships.com/2026-final-table-results

The 2026 World Food Championships will return to Indianapolis, Indiana at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center, this October, where category champions will compete for food, fame, and their share of the largest prize pool in Food Sport. To stay up to date on all things related to the World Food Championships visit worldfoodchampionships.com or follow World Food Championships on Facebook and Instagram (@WorldFoodChampionships), X (@WorldFoodChamp), and LinkedIn (@WorldFoodChampionshipsHoldings).

About World Food Championships

The World Food Championships (WFC), recognized by USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards as a "Best City Food Festival", is the premier food sport competition globally. This multi-day, live culinary event showcases some of the world's best cooks competing for food, fame, and fortune across multiple categories. Each year, thousands of teams vie for a coveted Golden Ticket at official qualifiers to earn their spot at WFC. Since its debut in 2012, the event has attracted participants from nearly 40 countries and every state in the U.S. The 2026 World Food Championships will take place October 15-18 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion, located at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center in Indianapolis. For more information, visit WorldFoodChampionships.com.

SOURCE World Food Championships