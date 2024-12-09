Chandler couple opens Caring Senior Service to bring trusted support and companionship to local families

The new business owners will bring passionate, non-medical services to residents aging in place in the Phoenix metropolitan area

CHANDLER, Ariz., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Senior Service, a non-medical, personalized home care services company, announced today the opening of a new location to provide quality services to seniors throughout the greater Chandler and Phoenix communities.

Caring Senior Service of Chandler is owned by Alva and McGregor Robertson. The husband-and-wife team is leaning on their experience in healthcare and management to provide seniors and families who have limited options with meaningful solutions and help with day-to-day tasks like cooking, cleaning, transportation and other unmet needs.

"I spent the majority of my career working in the healthcare industry, and some of the stories I heard from seniors needing help were truly saddening," Alva Robertson said. "Many seniors need assistance with tasks younger individuals often take for granted, like driving to an appointment, cooking meals or cleaning around the house. Our goal is to provide help and bring both simplicity and a sense of independence to seniors in our community, improving their quality of life as they age at home."

McGregor Robertson experienced the benefits of aging in place, as three of his grandparents thrived while living out their golden years at home.

"My grandparents were fortunate to live at home as they aged, and it made a tremendous impact on their quality of life and relationships," McGregor Robertson said. "They were able to maintain their independence in a safe and peaceful environment that they worked hard to achieve and maintain throughout their lives. Alva and I aim to provide that opportunity to as many seniors in the Phoenix area as possible."

Jeff Salter, CEO of Caring Senior Service, believes the new owners will provide the passionate care that the brand is known for.

"The Robertsons will make an excellent addition to the Caring Senior Service family," Salter said. "Their dedication to serving others will allow seniors in their area to remain healthy, happy and at home. We're certain they will inspire their team to embody those values to become the premier senior home care provider in Phoenix."

Caring Senior Service of Chandler is located at 1425 W. Elliot Road, Suite 107, Gilbert, AZ 85233. It offers respite care, transportation, meal preparation, companionship, medication reminders and other personal care services to seniors and others who need assistance in the Phoenix metropolitan area.

For more information, call (520) 217-8212 or visit https://caringseniorservice.com/chandler/services/.

About Caring Senior Service

Caring Senior Service is a non-medical home care services company based in San Antonio, Texas. Founded by CEO Jeff Salter in 1991, the company provides assistance to seniors, the disabled population and any adult who may need help with the tasks of everyday living such as bathing, personal care, running errands and preparing food. After adding locations throughout Texas in the 1990s, the company extended its reach through franchising in 2002. It now boasts more than 50 locations throughout the United States. Caring Senior Service has also been named as one of the Franchise Business Review's top franchises in 2022 and 2023 and has created programs to assist potential franchisees in choosing a location and training their staff.

In 2021, Caring Senior Service created a non-profit organization called "Close the Gap in Senior Care" to raise awareness of the overlooked and underserved aspects of senior care. Salter launched Close the Gap with an electric bike ride to each Caring Senior Service franchise location throughout the country, totaling more than 9,000 miles.

For more information on Caring Senior Service, please visit their website at https://www.caringseniorservice.com/.

