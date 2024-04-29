Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Linkou, Garners Two Prestigious International Awards for Its Outstanding Achievements

The hospital honored with Hospital of the Year - Taiwan and Smart Hospital Initiative of the Year - Taiwan at the Healthcare Asia Awards

TAOYUAN, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthcare Asia Awards, a prestigious international recognition program, honors exceptional healthcare institutions across Asia for their pioneering achievements in healthcare innovation and patient care. On March 26th, at the 2024 Awards Ceremony held in Singapore, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Linkou, Taiwan, emerged victorious, capturing the coveted titles of Hospital of the Year - Taiwan and Smart Hospital Initiative of the Year - Taiwan.

Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Linkou, Taiwan, garnered two esteemed awards at the Healthcare Asia Awards 2024. The awards were received by President Chien-Tzung Chen (first from the left), Professor Tse-Ching Chen (second from the left) for Digital Pathology, and Professor Chih-Hsiang Chang (first from the right) for Intelligent Hemodialysis (courtesy of Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Linkou).

Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Linkou, a key entity within the expansive Chang Gung Medical System, is notable for its vast infrastructure, encompassing nine hospital wings and maintaining an impressive capacity of 10,000 beds, making it one of the world's most extensive medical systems worldwide. In recent years, the hospital has received accreditation from JCI, the medical world's most prestigious and stringent accreditation standard, and achieved EMRAM (Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model) Stage 7 validation, the apex of recognition from the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS). Moreover, in 2022, it ranked second globally and first in Taiwan on the HIMSS DHI (Global Digital Health Indicator), underscoring its global leadership in medical excellence and digital innovation. The accolades have made the hospital a prime destination for international patients seeking advanced treatments.

Chang Gung Memorial Hospital not only serves as a premier cancer treatment center in Taiwan, but it has also set a range of benchmarks in the field. In 2015, the institution pioneered the introduction of proton therapy to the island, subsequently establishing one of Southeast Asia's largest proton therapy centers. Recent investments in precision medicine and cellular therapy have markedly advanced the efficacy of its oncological treatments. With over 30 departments, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital offers a broad spectrum of services, including internal medicine, surgery, gynecology, and pediatrics. The facility is further equipped with 11 da Vinci robotic arms, which have successfully performed more than 10,000 surgeries.

Among the diverse medical specialties, those that attract the most international patients are integrated proton and multi-specialty cancer treatment, organ transplantation, surgeries for lymphedema, craniofacial and micro-reconstructive surgeries, orthopedic and spinal surgeries, as well as assisted reproduction. The hospital's top-tier medical capabilities in these fields, coupled with an affordable and transparent pricing system, have resulted in a steady influx of over 30,000 international patients annually , reinforcing its status as a global healthcare destination.

Chang Gung Memorial Hospital not only excels in medical technology and services but also prioritizes patient safety and compassionate care. In alignment with these values, the hospital has established an International Medical Center dedicated to managing the unique needs of each international patient. The center assigns each patient a dedicated case manager to ensure a secure and comfortable experience during their treatment, enhancing patient satisfaction and emotional well-being.

This year, the Healthcare Asia Awards acknowledged Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Linkou for its exceptional leadership in medical services, research, and smart healthcare innovations. The hospital received two coveted awards, celebrating its steadfast dedication to digitalization, AI innovation, and patient-centered approaches during its evolution into a smart hospital.

