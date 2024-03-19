Chang Industrial's IP Studio to Power the World's First Hybrid Industrial Snowblowers in Partnership with Kodiak Technologies and Roush

-Pre-Orders to begin in Q2 and continue through 2024, with first hybrid models, to meet 2030 sustainability goals, planned for delivery in 2025 -

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American industrial snowblower market, already in a phase of significant growth, is now poised to expand much faster with the advent of new hybrid industrial snow removal equipment in 2025. As promised in its recent Development Plans for 2024, automation leader Chang Industrial today disclosed its role in this milestone as one of the company's key 2024 and 2025 Innovation Partnerships with Kodiak Technologies and Roush, which will provide the snow removal industry with its first hybrid industrial snowblower equipment.

The new equipment is based on core technology from Kodiak America, which has been providing diesel-powered industrial snow removal equipment for dozens of airports across North America and internationally. From this technology foundation, Kodiak Technologies, led by a deep leadership team that includes Matthew A. Chang, also the co-founder and Principal Engineer for Chang Industrial; a Board of Advisors that includes lead investor John Schultz of Bootleg Advisors, and Roush, with 48 years' experience and deep relationships with federal, state and local municipalities, are developing an EV model that leverages all available federal and state incentives to expand this work as effectively and quickly as possible. The team will present its EV technology at the 2024 International Snow Symposium in Buffalo, New York, followed by a series of educational webinars where airport operators can learn more, get help preparing their grant applications to the FAA, and sign up to secure a pilot demonstration spot during Q1 2025.

"The opportunity to innovate EV power for industrial snow blowers is mind blowing – it will provide far greater growth to this fast-growing industry, but even more importantly will change an entire market (and its environmental impact) profoundly," said Chang. "This development—the ability to answer the giant and growing need for industrial snow removal with clean power will have a significant impact on the entire industrial world."

"Creating alternative power systems for some of the world's largest machines – industrial snow blowers – is something that couldn't have been done economically even five years ago," said Ross Barnard, CTO of Chang Industrial and Chang Robotics. "Battery technology continues to improve exponentially and integrating the Kodiak hybrid vehicle system is one of the most ambitious and impactful achievements yet for the Chang Industrial IP Studio team. We look forward to the continued development of this tremendous technology and what it will do for our customers."

Together, the collective team intends to deliver the resulting hybrid equipment in 2025 to as many airports and federal, state, and local municipalities as possible, as the new technology holds the potential to revolutionize ESG initiatives and vastly expand the economic benefits through lower operating costs, and higher reliability.

As Schultz remarked in the earlier January 17 announcement from Kodiak Technologies and Roush, "At Bootleg we've made it our business to find and support early-stage companies in and around energy transition. Kodiak Tech has a great team and the right technology – their collaboration with Roush underscores why we made the investment here."

About Chang Industrial

Chang Industrial (and its dba, Chang Robotics) is an engineering firm that specializes in advanced manufacturing, collaborative robotics, and disruptive automation. Chang Industrial seeks to revolutionize supply chain automation and improve workforce productivity through human-focused robotic implementations and autonomous systems. We create future-facing technology road maps that help companies of all sizes to advance their technology initiatives. Chang Industrial has received numerous awards and experienced rapid growth since its founding in 2017 and was named a Top 10 Global Supply Chain Leader by IE Magazine in 2022. For more information, visit ChangIndustrial.com and follow Chang Industrial on LinkedIn.

About Kodiak Technologies

Founded in 1998, Kodiak America has been designing, developing, and distributing premier snow blowers, runway sweepers, push plows, and railway blowers for various industries and markets. Kodiak America's products are known for their durability, performance, and innovation. Kodiak vehicles and equipment are utilized by the FAA, State, Federal and International Departments of Transportation. Kodiak's vision is to be the world leader in snow removal solutions.

Learn more at www.kodiaktech.io or www.kodiakamerica.us

