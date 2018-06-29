Change in Number of Shares and Votes in Boliden

The 273,511,169 redemption shares issued through the share split were redeemed during June 2018 as part of the redemption procedure. As of 29 June 2018, the number of shares and votes in Boliden therefore again totals 273,511,169.

This information is information that Boliden AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08.45 CET on 29 June 2018.

Boliden is a metals company with a focus on sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, but our business is global. The company's core competence is within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metals recycling. Boliden has a total of approximately 5,700 employees and a turnover of SEK 50 billion. Its shares is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, segment Large Cap.

