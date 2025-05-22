Change negotiations for Valmet's new operating model concluded in Finland and Sweden

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on May 22, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. EEST

HELSINKI, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As announced on March 31, 2025, Valmet will renew its operating model to better serve customers with a lifecycle approach, and to increase efficiency in its operations. This change of operating model is part of Valmet's current work to renew its strategy. The operating model is effective as of July 1, 2025.

The change negotiations related to the operating model change have now been finalized in Finland and Sweden, and as a result, 325 roles will be reduced in Finland and 108 roles in Sweden. These reductions will only impact white-collar roles. The change negotiations continue in other countries and the people affected will be known later. 

Separately from the recently concluded negotiations, Valmet will initiate new change negotiations in Finland within the Paper business line's Board and Paper Mills business unit concerning temporary layoffs of less than 90 days, affecting approximately 1,100 employees due to a decrease in workload and the need to improve profitability.

Valmet has altogether more than 19,000 employees globally, and in Finland it employs around 6,600 people and in Sweden approximately 1,700 people.

