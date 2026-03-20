Fi-Tek Launches AI-Powered Innovation to Disrupt Wealth and Trust Industries

Mike Tropeano CFA, SVP Client Engagement and Practice Management, shares his insights into the work underway at Fi-Tek — from the AI capabilities already in production to the ambitious roadmap the team has planned for the months ahead.

EDISON, N.J. , March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The wealth and trust industry is at an inflection point. Rising client expectations, growing regulatory complexity, and increasing operational demands are pushing banks, wealth management firms, and trust organizations to seek smarter, more efficient ways to operate. For firms that manage sensitive financial data and high-stakes client relationships, the pressure to modernize, without sacrificing security or governance, has never been greater.

Fi-Tek LLC, a leading provider of technology solutions for the wealth and trust industry, is answering that call. The company has announced the full production rollout of its artificial intelligence strategy – a purpose-built initiative designed to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen decision-making, and streamline workflows across the wealth administration lifecycle.

At the heart of this initiative is GWiz, Fi-Tek's AI ecosystem built to extend and enhance its Global Wealth Enterprise Suite (GWES). GWiz brings intelligent, enterprise-grade AI directly into the day-to-day operations of wealth and trust professionals – enabling natural language access to institutional knowledge, AI-powered document intelligence for trust administration, and automation of complex back, middle, and front office processes.

Critically, Fi-Tek's AI capabilities are hosted entirely within a secure AWS cloud environment, ensuring sensitive client data is never exposed to public large language models. With strict authentication protocols, IP whitelisting, and rigorous governance controls, firms can harness the power of AI while maintaining full regulatory compliance.

Fi-Tek has already identified more than 40 AI-driven use cases across the wealth administration lifecycle, with several now live in production. A dedicated internal AI team, comprising AI engineers and cloud technology specialists, continues to expand the GWiz ecosystem, with an agentic integration layer on the horizon to connect third-party tools and consolidate workflows across systems.

In the words of Suvo Chatterjee, VP Product and Technology, "Our goal is to deliver AI capabilities that empower wealth and trust professionals – not replace them. By combining industry expertise with modern AI technologies, we are helping firms operate more efficiently while continuing to deliver the high-touch service their clients rely on."

To read the full announcement and learn more about how Fi-Tek's AI strategy is shaping the future of wealth technology, click here: Fi-Tek Launches AI-Powered Innovation to Disrupt Wealth and Trust Industries - Mike Tropeano, CFA - Fi-Tek

Media Contact:

Arpita Chatterjee

Director of Strategic Client Initiatives

Fi-Tek

www.Fi-Tek.com

Tel: 732-632- 8167 (O): 732-672-2482 (M)

SOURCE Fi-Tek