KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Changelly, a leading instant crypto exchange, and SafePal, a next-generation non-custodial crypto wallet manufacturer, are joining forces to help users strengthen the security of their funds while keeping everyday crypto swaps fast and simple. Bringing together Changelly's instant exchange infrastructure and SafePal's cold storage expertise, the initiative introduces a limited-edition collection of SafePal S1 hardware wallets to the Changelly community.

Changelly and SafePal Introduce Limited Edition Hardware Wallet

According to a recent Changelly survey, over 52% of users prioritize strong asset protection and full control over their funds when choosing a crypto wallet. At the same time, convenience and ease of use remain key factors.

In response to these insights and as part of the collaboration, the companies are introducing a co-branded Limited Edition hardware wallet that integrates Changelly's seamless swap experience with SafePal's self-custody infrastructure.

250 Limited-run hardware wallets released exclusively for the Changelly App users

The co-branded Limited Edition SafePal S1 features a design created specifically for the Changelly partnership and is unavailable through standard retail channels. Starting from March 17, any user who swaps in the Changelly mobile app can participate in daily raffles, where 10 Limited Edition SafePal S1 wallets are awarded every 24 hours throughout the campaign period.

Compact and lightweight—roughly the size of a credit card—the SafePal x Changelly hardware wallet provides direct access to Changelly's favorable rates for crypto-to-crypto swaps. The device stores private keys fully offline and uses QR-code-based transaction signing through an integrated camera to maintain safe transaction authorization. The wallet supports multiple blockchain networks, allowing users to manage 1,000+ cryptocurrencies through a connected mobile app.

Changelly App giveaway campaign

All registered and logged-in users are eligible for the giveaway—they just need to confirm their participation with a click on the in-app main page banner. Any crypto-to-crypto transaction with a value of $50 or higher made through the app enters the 24-hour raffle after confirmation of participation.

To participate in the campaign and get one of the Limited Edition hardware wallets, users need to download the Changelly mobile app via the App Store or Google Play, register or log in to their account, and confirm participation on the dedicated campaign screen. After that, completing a crypto-to-crypto swap of $50 or more automatically enters the user into the daily raffle. Participants can follow in-app updates and check their email to see whether they have been selected as a winner.

Users can increase their chances by completing additional qualifying swaps and entering the raffle on multiple days during the campaign period. Additional entries may also be earned by sharing campaign information on social media.

Full campaign terms & conditions are available here.

A partnership focused on strengthening self-custody

This collaboration comes amid a broader market shift toward self-custody following recent market cycles that reinforced the importance of asset control and counterparty risk awareness. Demand is increasingly focused on solutions that combine secure private key ownership with seamless access to liquidity—positioning infrastructure partnerships like Changelly and SafePal at the center of this trend.

With over 10 years of experience, Changelly is trusted by millions of crypto users across the globe. To its community, Changelly delivers instant crypto-to-crypto swaps and accessible fiat-to-crypto purchasing options. The company's partners benefit from its APIs, which have been recognized within the industry for their performance and reliability.

SafePal serves over 30 million users globally across 200+ regions and countries in 16 languages. It encompasses a diverse mix of crypto asset management solutions like cross-chain swapping, trading and yielding tools, centralized exchange (CEX) mini-programs, a banking gateway, and Mastercard for users.

About Changelly

Changelly is an instant crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. Founded in 2015, the platform offers secure, intuitive crypto-to-crypto swaps for over 1,000 cryptocurrencies and 24/7 live customer support. Changelly also features a built-in smart fiat on-ramp aggregator, giving users access to up to 220 competitive offers from verified providers, enabling seamless purchases of 350+ cryptocurrencies using 20+ global payment methods.

Changelly is available on desktop (website), iOS (App Store), and Android (Google Play).

About SafePal

Founded in 2018, SafePal is a next-generation non-custodial crypto wallet suite backed by Animoca Brands, Binance, and Superscrypt. The suite empowers access to decentralized and centralized finance on 200+ blockchains across its hardware, software, and browser extension wallet solutions.

Contact

Head of Marketing & PR

Ashley Vancouver

Changelly

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2936090/Changelly_SafePal.jpg

SOURCE Changelly