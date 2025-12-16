KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 18, 2025, Changelly debuts the New Year Crypto StandUp, created with the Web3 industry leaders at HACKEN, MyTonWallet, ONTO Wallet, SecuX, Liberion, and Simple Wallet. The event offers an honest, entertaining wrap-up of 2025, where Web3 founders and core builders speak openly about the year's pumps and dumps, breakthrough moments, bugs, fails, high-pressure decisions, viral wins, and the hard-earned lessons that will determine their strategies for 2026.

A Crypto StandUp That Trades Formality for Fun

Changelly’s Crypto StandUp Brings Together HACKEN, MyTonWallet, ONTO, and Others for a 2025 Recap

As the year wraps up, everyone is weary by formal reports and endless slide decks. That work is essential, but it rarely captures the full story. Changelly's StandUp complements these formal reviews by offering a lighter, more conversational setting where builders can speak openly about the moments that defined 2025.

Inside the Stories Web3 Leaders Will Share

Attendees of the Crypto StandUp should expect a candid, behind-the-scenes mix of insights and real stories from 2025—the kind of perspectives that rarely make it into formal reports. Speakers will cover:

Product pivots—and what actually drove them

Market pressure that led to tough decisions

Bugs, incidents, and lessons learned the hard way

Moments that lit up (or shook) the crypto community

community Strategic takeaways shaping 2026—and more

This Year's Lineup: A Cross-Section of Web3 Teams

The StandUp brings together teams from leading Web3 projects for a candid debrief of what many consider the industry's most defining year since 2021. The lineup includes:

Igor Bershadsky, CGO, HACKEN

Irina Arons, CMO, MyTonWallet

John Khandjian, CGO, Changelly

Timur El-Gohary , CEO & Founder, Liberion

, Alex Emelian, CEO & Co-Founder, Simple Wallet (Simple.App)

Wendy Chen , Head of PR , SecuX

, , Geoff Richards, Head of Community, ONTO Wallet (Ontology)

Together, these teams represent a cross-section of the Web3 ecosystem, offering perspectives shaped by very different challenges, milestones, and user bases throughout 2025.

"Honest reflection moves the industry forward, no secret there. StandUp is one of the places that make room for it. MyTonWallet will share what mattered to users, what was delivered, and how the team addressed it when something fell short. This year's work was intense: stronger safeguards, cleaner design, faster actions — all in all, more than a hundred new features. The aim now is to put the lessons on stage and learn from the best as they share their takeaways." — Irina Arons, CMO at MyTonWallet

By bringing these perspectives into a single program, the StandUp provides insight into how different segments of the industry reacted to infrastructure demands, shifting markets, and evolving user expectations.

"No single company sees the whole picture, but together we do. Bringing global partners like MyTonWallet, HACKEN, ONTO, and others into one conversation gives us a shared view of what drove growth in 2025. That visibility is critical for making smarter decisions as an industry." — John Khandjian, Chief Growth Officer at Changelly

How to Join the Event

The New Year Crypto StandUp is free to attend and will stream live on Changelly's official YouTube channel on December 18, 2025, at 4 PM CET. To attend, participants must register in advance via the LinkedIn event page or the official Telegram bot.

Registered business participants will also receive access to event-specific integration bonuses and additional materials.

About Changelly

Changelly is an instant crypto exchange platform and a trusted crypto API provider serving over 600 companies and 10 million users worldwide. It offers secure crypto-to-crypto exchange, fiat on-ramp/off-ramp APIs, and crypto payment processing. Discover how businesses can enhance their crypto offerings with Changelly's business products. Users can follow Changelly on LinkedIn for updates on new features and industry trends.

Contact

Head of Marketing & PR

Ashley Vancouver

Changelly

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2846571/Changelly_Crypto_StandUp_2025.jpg

SOURCE Changelly