Changes to Group Management in Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group today announces changes in Group Management

STOCKHOLM, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrik Johnsson has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Terry Burke, who, as previously announced, will leave his position on July 31, 2026. Patrik will assume the role on September 11, 2026, and be based in Stockholm, Sweden. He joins from Indutrade, where he has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2018. Patrik also brings extensive experience from senior finance positions at industrial companies, including Sandvik and ABB, with a strong track record of driving performance management and financial governance. During August, an internal interim solution will be in place serving as acting Chief Financial Officer.

Lily Guo has been appointed Chief Procurement Officer, a newly established position in Group Management, reflecting the strategic importance of procurement for Husqvarna Group. She joins from Harman International, part of Samsung Group, where she has served as Senior Vice President, Global Operations, Consumer Audio since 2018. She brings more than 30 years of experience from sourcing and purchasing roles in international companies. Lily Guo will be based in Hong Kong, China. She will assume the role on August 1, 2026.

Anders Candell has been appointed Chief Information Officer, succeeding Robert Hafredal, who will transition to another strategic position within Husqvarna Group. Anders joins from Skanska, where he serves as Chief Information Officer since 2020. He brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in CIO roles and enterprise transformation across large Nordic industrial and telecom companies, including Telia, Stora Enso, Tele2, and Outokumpu. He will be based in Stockholm, Sweden. Anders will assume the role in early December 2026, with Robert remaining in the position until then.

"I am very pleased with these appointments and with how we are shaping our Group Management team. These leaders bring highly relevant expertise in areas that are central to our next chapter—sharpening financial performance, unlocking the strategic value of procurement, and accelerating our digital transformation. They will play a key role in advancing our strategic agenda of transforming Husqvarna Group towards profitable growth. I would also like to thank Robert for his significant contribution and strong commitment to Husqvarna Group in his role as CDIO," says Glen Instone, CEO of Husqvarna Group.

For additional information, please contact:

Media

Henrik Sjöström, Head of external communication

+46 727 - 15 77 85

[email protected]



Investors

Emelie Alm, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 705 - 14 64 14

[email protected]

Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group is a global leader in innovative solutions for managing forests, parks, and gardens, as well as equipment and diamond tools for the construction industry. With an innovative mindset, we are dedicated to delivering high-quality solutions ranging from robotic mowers to chainsaws, watering systems and power cutters, with a strong focus on our customers and future generations.

Founded in the Swedish town Huskvarna in 1689, we have been pioneers in our business for more than three centuries. Today, we are mainly operating under the global Husqvarna and Gardena brands, serving consumers and professionals in over 100 countries through direct sales, dealers, and retailers. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Husqvarna Group employs approximately 11,900 people in 40 countries and reported net sales of SEK 46.6 billion in 2025. Husqvarna Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

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SOURCE Husqvarna Group