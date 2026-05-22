Husqvarna Group again recognized as one of Europe's Best Employers

STOCKHOLM, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group has once again been recognized as one of Europe's Best Employers, ranking 36th out of 1,000 companies in the Financial Times and Statista Europe's Best Employers 2026 ranking. The ranking is based on employee and peer recommendations across Europe. Husqvarna Group also ranks as the second-highest placed Swedish company in this year's list.

The annual ranking, published by the Financial Times in collaboration with leading data provider Statista, highlights organizations that are highly recommended by their own employees as well as by professionals working in the same industry. Husqvarna Group's inclusion reflects the company's continued focus on innovation, culture and long-term people development.

"Husqvarna Group is on a journey towards profitable growth, and this recognition highlights the importance of a strong culture and engaged employees to reach our goals. It is our people who will deliver on our ambitious strategy and shape the future of Husqvarna Group," says Maria Rönnberg, Executive Vice President People, Organization & Communication, Husqvarna Group.

The 2026 edition of Europe's Best Employers is based on an expanded and refined survey methodology. The ranking is derived from an independent, anonymous survey of a large sample of employees across Europe, evaluating both employees' willingness to recommend their own employer and their views of other employers in the same industry. Direct employee recommendations carry the greatest weight in the final score.

The company employs approximately 11,900 people globally and operates in more than 40 countries. The full ranking and methodology can be found here.

For additional information, please contact:

Media

Henrik Sjöström, Head of external communication

+46 727 - 15 77 85

[email protected]

Investors

Emelie Alm, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 705 - 14 64 14

[email protected]

Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group is a global leader in innovative solutions for managing forests, parks, and gardens, as well as equipment and diamond tools for the construction industry. With an innovative mindset, we are dedicated to delivering high-quality solutions ranging from robotic mowers to chainsaws, watering systems and power cutters, with a strong focus on our customers and future generations.

Founded in the Swedish town Huskvarna in 1689, we have been pioneers in our business for more than three centuries. Today, we are mainly operating under the global Husqvarna and Gardena brands, serving consumers and professionals in over 100 countries through direct sales, dealers, and retailers. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Husqvarna Group employs approximately 11,900 people in 40 countries and reported net sales of SEK 46.6 billion in 2025. Husqvarna Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

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SOURCE Husqvarna Group