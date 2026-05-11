Husqvarna Group's climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative

STOCKHOLM, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group's greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a corporate climate action organization that enables companies and financial institutions worldwide to play their part in combating the climate crisis. This confirms alignment of the Group's greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets with the SBTi Net-Zero Criteria.

The validation covers both Husqvarna Group's net-zero target and updated near-term target, encompassing greenhouse gas emissions across Scope 1, 2 and 3. According to the validation by the SBTi, Husqvarna AB commits to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2050, and to reduce absolute Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 60.28 percent by 2030 and by 90.0 percent by 2050, from a 2015 base year. This includes direct emissions from the Group's own operations, indirect emissions from purchased energy, and the most material categories of value-chain emissions, where the majority of Husqvarna Group's climate impact occurs.

"Having our climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative is an important confirmation that Husqvarna Group's climate targets are both ambitious and credible under the SBTi's criteria. Sustainability is a long-standing strategic priority for Husqvarna Group, and this validation provides a clear, science-based pathway for our continued work to reduce emissions across the entire value chain," says Glen Instone, CEO at Husqvarna Group.

The validated climate targets provide a framework for Husqvarna Group's continued sustainability work and are implemented as part of the Group's overall business strategy. The validation also strengthens transparency towards customers, investors and other stakeholders regarding Husqvarna Group's long-term climate efforts. Further details on the Group's climate targets, methodology, scope, base year and progress are available in Husqvarna Group's Annual Report, accessible at www.husqvarnagroup.com.

More information about Husqvarna Group's validated targets can be found on SBTi's website, using search word Husqvarna AB.

For additional information, please contact:

Media

Henrik Sjöström, Head of external communication

+46 727 - 15 77 85

[email protected]



Investors

Emelie Alm, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 705 - 14 64 14

[email protected]

Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group is a global leader in innovative solutions for managing forests, parks, and gardens, as well as equipment and diamond tools for the construction industry. With an innovative mindset, we are dedicated to delivering high-quality solutions ranging from robotic mowers to chainsaws, watering systems and power cutters, with a strong focus on our customers and future generations.

Founded in the Swedish town Huskvarna in 1689, we have been pioneers in our business for more than three centuries. Today, we are mainly operating under the global Husqvarna and Gardena brands, serving consumers and professionals in over 100 countries through direct sales, dealers, and retailers. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Husqvarna Group employs approximately 11,900 people in 40 countries and reported net sales of SEK 46.6 billion in 2025. Husqvarna Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

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SOURCE Husqvarna Group