Changing Lives, Building Careers: National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation Announces 2025 Scholarship Recipients

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 200 post-secondary students have been selected to receive a 2025 National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation scholarship to support their future in the restaurant and foodservice industry. This year's scholarships represent a nearly $1 million investment by the Foundation in tomorrow's restaurant leaders, and they underscore the power of the industry as a catalyst for lifelong careers. Learn about this year's scholars here.

National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation scholarships are more than financial support; they serve as a path to educational empowerment for people so that they can build a future in the restaurant industry. Scholarship awardees range in age from 17 to 59 years of age, represent 88 different schools in 39 states, and are pursuing 75 distinct areas of study – including culinary arts, business administration, marketing, hospitality management, and human resources. This year's recipients say they plan to pave their respective futures through restaurant ownership, culinary innovation, and community engagement through food.

"My goal is to one day open a restaurant that blends rustic elegance with locally sourced ingredients, creating an inviting space where guests can feel truly at home," says Aiden Lynge, a student at the Culinary Institute of America. "I'm passionate about building inclusive, people-centered kitchen environments that not only serve exceptional food but also cultivate strong teams and lasting memories. With this scholarship, I'm one step closer to making that dream a reality."

Ninety-seven percent of this year's scholarship recipients have already worked in restaurants, showing the influence of the industry as an incubator and training ground for future careers. For those who choose to stay and grow in restaurants, the industry offers more than 70 distinct vocations and 2,000 unique career pathways. Learn about these pathways through the Foundation's RestaurantsWork portal.

"Every scholarship we award is an investment in someone's future – empowering them to build a career and support the communities where they live and work," says Michelle Korsmo, President & CEO of the National Restaurant Association and CEO of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation. "The restaurant industry is a place where lives are changed every day, and our scholars are proof of the incredible opportunities that await those who join us."

Over the past 38 years, the Foundation has awarded more than 6,300 scholarships valued at approximately $28 million, helping students cover tuition, fees, books, and other educational expenses. Learn more about the scholarship program, as well as this year's recipients, at https://chooserestaurants.org/scholarships.

This year's National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation scholarships are made possible by generous partners including Burger King Foundation, The Coca-Cola Company, Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers, Crocs, Darden Foundation, Hormel, The J.M. Smucker Company, PepsiCo, Rachael Ray's Yum-O! Organization, Rich Family Foundation, Women's Foodservice Forum, and others.

About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF): As the supporting philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the NRAEF's charitable mission includes enhancing the industry's training and education, career development, and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower, and Advance today's and tomorrow's restaurant and foodservice workforce. NRAEF programs include: ProStart® – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready/HOPES – Partnering with community based organizations to provide people with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and the Restaurant & Hospitality Leadership Center (RHLC) – accredited apprenticeship programs designed to build the careers of service professionals. For more information on the NRAEF, visit ChooseRestaurants.org.

