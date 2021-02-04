Changing the Perception of Padlocks: Robbie Cabral, Founder & CEO of BenjiLock, Joins Tech's Biggest Thinkers at CES 2021

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal security has unfortunately become a commodity in this day and age, with an ever-present concern for the protection of personnel and property. Our world has changed, and in a world with modern problems, we need modern solutions to match. Robbie Cabral, CEO, and Founder of BenjiLock, is taking the industry by storm with innovation and creations designed to keep citizens safe and provide peace of mind. First appearing on ABC's Shark Tank, Robbie won the heart of Kevin O'Leary for his traditional padlock using fingerprint technology, which earned him the CES innovation award in 2017, 2018, and 2020.

Robbie Cabral, Founder & CEO of BenjiLock

No stranger to the CES extravaganza, Robbie Cabral was proud to announce the return, not only as an exhibitor but this time as a presenter to the 2021 show. Standing alongside some of the world's largest brands, Robbie claimed a spot as an industry and thought leader in digital innovation—a true testament to the BenjiLock brand.

Transforming the way we live and work, BenjiLock is plugging out solution after solution to the world's problems expanding far beyond padlocks. Using the unique BenjiLock technology, Robbie is currently showcasing the all-new collection. This time it includes the BenjiLock Fingerprint Bike Lock, BenjiLock Fingerprint Sport Lock, BenjiLock Fingerprint Door Lock, amongst other innovations.

"CES is where it all started for me, it's home away from home if it makes sense, and to be a speaker and share the stage with the likes of Fitbit, Best Buy, and General Motors, it's a dream come true and it speaks value or volume of the BenjiLock technology," said Robbie Cabral, Founder & CEO of BenjiLock.

Believing every citizen has the right and responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their property; Robbie Cabral is unwaveringly committed to helping everyday citizens achieve peace of mind in knowing their belongings are safe. Presenting at CES 2021 is set to open the door for even more products in the BenjiLock line, unlocking unlimited potential for Robbie and his brand.

To learn more about Robbie Cabral and his innovations, or to view the BenjiLock exhibitors showcase at CES 2021, please visit: https://digital.ces.tech/home

About BenjiLock

Based in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2014 by inventor and entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock has redefined the personal security experience through hybrid technology with the consumer in mind. Featured on ABC's hit show Shark Tank, Robbie Cabral landed Kevin O'Leary as an investor with a 15% equity stake in the company, catapulting BenjiLock's potential and success by securing a licensing partnership with Hampton Products International, the leader in security and hardware innovations, and makers of BRINKS locks. Through this strategic partnership, BenjiLock was able to utilize the 30+ years of experience of Hampton Products International to further their production and manufacturing, escalating the brand to unprecedented levels. Today, BenjiLock's fingerprint technology is expanding into a portfolio of products, including an upcoming line of bike locks, next-generation of padlocks, drawer closets, and cabinet locks, as well as a brand new line of smart home door locks.

For more information, visit BenjiLock.com and follow BenjiLock on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Linkedin.

