Channel99 Hires Bizible Co-Founder and Adobe/Microsoft Executive as Chief Technology Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel99, a leading B2B marketing performance solutions provider, today announced that Peter Thompson has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Thompson will lead all aspects of Channel99's technology strategy and innovation, including managing and executing the company's vision for data-driven solutions that unite marketing and finance teams to more effectively improve the value of marketing investment.

"Peter brings over 20 years experience architecting and building some of the leading B2B martech solutions with 14 years at Microsoft, eight years as co-founder of Bizible, and most recently, four years at Marketo/Adobe following the acquisition of Bizible," said Chris Golec, founder and CEO of Channel99. "He will round out our bench of go-to-market experts and lead our technology and innovation."

Channel99 has made several strategic appointments to bolster its leadership team including Erin Cullen as SVP of Revenue from Brightcove, Nani Shaffer as Chief Marketing Officer from Demandbase and David Kim as VP of Product from Drift.

Channel99 is revolutionizing the way marketers manage investment and collaborate with sales and finance by measuring the performance of vendors and channels driving customer engagement. With Channel99, B2B companies gain more meaningful and accurate insights into which investments reduce dollar inefficiencies, lower customer acquisition cost and more predictably exceed sales pipeline numbers.

"With its incredible vision for the B2B marketing sector, Channel99 is connecting marketing investments to tangible outcomes by providing a turnkey way to measure, benchmark and predict the impact of marketing investment," Thompson said. "The team at Channel99 is passionate, innovative and obsessed with customer satisfaction and success. I am thrilled to join a company dedicated to building and delivering technology that supports the next generation of B2B marketing."

After raising $5 million in Seed financing led by Jackson Square Ventures and Norwest last summer, the company introduced its first product in November and brought on more than 100 customers. In addition, Channel99 will introduce its flagship platform in the first half of this year.

About Channel99

