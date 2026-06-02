ChapsVision Research Identifies Agentic Knowledge Layer and Trust as Critical Barriers to Agentic AI Adoption in the Enterprise

New "State of Enterprise Agentic AI in 2026" Report Reveals Only 10% of Large Organizations Have Successfully Deployed Production-Grade Autonomous Agents

NEW YORK and PARIS, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chapsvision, a global leader in AI and data solutions, today announced the release of its research report, "The State of Enterprise Agentic AI in 2026: Agentic Reality Check." The findings reveal a significant gap in the industry: despite overwhelming market buzz, only 10% of large-scale enterprises have successfully transitioned autonomous AI agents from pilot phases into full-scale production .

The research identifies a fundamental disconnect between the ambition for autonomous AI agents and the ability to achieve those ambitions due to immature knowledge infrastructure and governance controls resulting in a lack of trust in the outputs and actions of AI agents. Despite the technical potential of agentic AI, only about 34% employ agentic retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) for context engineering to ensure that AI capitalizes on all high-value internal knowledge, and only 31% have guardrails like usage limits in place. When compounded by the complexity of legacy-heavy environments, where agents often lack the structured, high-context data connectivity needed to operate autonomously, enterprises are struggling to achieve trustworthy agentic AI.

"The leap from traditional automation to autonomous agentic AI requires more than just better models; it requires a specialized agentic knowledge fabric and purpose-built governance that large organizations are still building," said Brian Kirk, GM of ChapsVision Americas. "Our research shows that the primary friction point is a lack of confidence in how these agents interact with complex, legacy-heavy data stacks, especially in $5B+ revenue organizations. AI agents are only as good as the guardrails and data context surrounding them."

The Trust Barrier and the Rise of Agentic Governance

The report identifies trustworthiness as the definitive barrier to adoption. An overwhelming 86% of enterprise leaders cited reliability, security and privacy, and accuracy as the top blockers preventing the implementation of autonomous agents.

However, the research also points toward a path forward for more advanced deployments. In a shift toward professionalization, 47% of active deployments now include agent-specific governance frameworks.

"Trustworthy agentic AI requires a fundamental shift from simple task automation to complex orchestration, and that's only reliable if there are strict corporate guardrails," said Jeff Evernham, Head of Innovation at ChapsVision Americas. "Our findings show that the organizations succeeding today aren't necessarily the ones moving the fastest, but the ones building the most robust governance on a solid knowledge foundation. By prioritizing transparency and 'trustworthy-by-design' architectures, these leaders are turning agentic potential into measurable enterprise value."

Key Findings from "The State of Enterprise Agentic AI in 2026":

The Production Gap : Only 10% of enterprises have moved past the pilot phase to deploy true agentic AI in production.

: Only 10% of enterprises have moved past the pilot phase to deploy true agentic AI in production. The Erosion of Credibility : 88% of executives say "agent-washing" has negatively affected their trust in AI broadly.

: 88% of executives say "agent-washing" has negatively affected their trust in AI broadly. Budgetary Friction : 29% of leaders find it materially harder to secure budget for AI projects due to market hype.

: 29% of leaders find it materially harder to secure budget for AI projects due to market hype. The Trust Barrier : 86% of enterprise leaders cite reliability, security, privacy, and accuracy concerns as the top blockers to implementation

: 86% of enterprise leaders cite reliability, security, privacy, and accuracy concerns as the top blockers to implementation The Governance Standard: 47% of deployments now utilize dedicated agentic governance frameworks to manage risk.

Download the full report to explore the data-driven "Reality Check" for the agentic era.

About ChapsVision

ChapsVision is a global leader in agentic AI and data solutions. Trusted by over 2000 customers across 40 countries, ChapsVision delivers industry-specific software solutions powered by agentic AI to meet the complex needs of data-intensive sectors. Its innovative and scalable Data & AI platform is powered by proven technology enablers that accelerate data acquisition, preparation, and analysis.

Driven by significant R&D investments in large-scale data and AI and supported by a targeted strategy of acquisitions and international expansion, Chapsvision has rapidly established itself as the trusted partner in agentic AI for business and government organizations around the world.

More information: www.chapsvision.com

Press contact: [email protected]

SOURCE ChapsVision Americas