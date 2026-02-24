Chapters Health System Announces Agreement with Housecall Providers

Pending Approval, the Agreement Will Expand Vital Care in the Pacific Northwest

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chapters Health System , the nation's leading chronic illness innovator and largest nonprofit hospice provider, announced today that the Board of Directors of Housecall Providers and its parent company, CareOregon, has submitted a definitive agreement for Housecall Providers to become part of Chapters Health. Pending approval of the Oregon Health Authority's Health Care Market Oversight program, this agreement will further expand the Chapters Health System's presence in the Pacific Northwest and align two nonprofit organizations committed to providing high-quality, community-based chronic illness care.

Chapters Health currently cares for more than 6,000 hospice patients daily across the country. In 2025, the organization finalized its expansion to the West Coast through the creation of the Chapters Health West Division, which includes affiliations with Hospice East Bay (Pleasant Hill, CA), Hospice of Santa Cruz County (Santa Cruz, CA), Nathan Adelson Hospice (Las Vegas, NV) and Willamette Vital Health (Salem, OR).

"It is an honor to be able to continue strengthening our mission of taking care of patients, or taking care of those who do, through this new partnership with Housecall Providers," said Andrew Molosky, President and CEO, Chapters Health System. "Chapters Health's goal is to continue strengthening nonprofit hospice and home-based medical care in the United States by leveraging our unique portfolio of companies that help local organizations thrive in an increasingly complex environment."

Chapters Health System has received multiple recognitions from national organizations for being a top place to work in healthcare, and for having an outstanding employee culture including awards for its purpose and values, work-life flexibility, and professional development, all based on employee feedback.

"This partnership ensures our mission remains strong for decades to come," said Rebecca Ramsay, CEO of Housecall Providers. "By joining forces with Chapters Health System, we can protect and grow nonprofit serious illness care at a critical time, while staying true to the compassionate, home-based care our patients and families know and trust."

About Chapters Health System

Chapters Health System is boldly innovating the future of chronic illness care through its portfolio of more than 30 different companies and programs, including the nation's largest nonprofit hospice network, PACE, value-based care such as CareNu, managed services organizations, technology solutions, advanced illness offerings, consulting, and more. Established in 1983 as a community-centered, nonprofit entity, Chapters Health has grown exponentially through its radical approach to healthcare that leverages a one-of-a-kind system to support patients, families, and caregivers across the country, while remaining grounded in the mission of taking care of patients, or taking care of those who do®. Chapters Health has been nationally recognized by Great Places to Work, Fortune®, USA TODAY, and others for being a top place to work. To learn more, visit www.chaptershealth.org , like us on Facebook or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

About Housecall Providers

For 30 years, Housecall Providers has delivered in-home medical care to seriously ill and homebound individuals in the Portland tri-county area. In recent years, the organization has expanded its services: palliative care now reaches Clatsop, Tillamook, Columbia, Jackson and Douglas counties; primary care extends to Marion and Polk counties; and hospice remains focused on the Portland metro area.

Their team-based, interdisciplinary approach goes beyond treating illness, it focuses on enhancing the overall well-being of each patient. This model of care has been shown to improve health outcomes, increase comfort, reduce healthcare costs and boost satisfaction among care teams. At the heart of Housecall Providers is a simple yet powerful belief: everyone deserves access to medical care that is delivered at the right place and at the right time. To learn more, visit housecallproviders.org.

