Chapters Health System Announces National Conversation on Advanced Illness and End-of-Life Care

National and International Leaders to Advance Dialogue on Critical Illness Care

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chapters Health System, the nation's leading chronic illness innovator and largest nonprofit hospice provider, is proud to announce its first National Conversation on Advanced Illness and End-of-Life Care hosted by the Chapters Health Foundation on April 21 in Tysons, Virginia.

This provider-led event will convene national and international thought leaders to address the need for sustainable care for individuals facing chronic illness, as well as its impact on caregivers, families, policy, philanthropic investments, healthcare spending, and more. The event will be moderated by Andrew Molosky, President and CEO of Chapters Health System. Panelists include Dr. Venki Ramakrishnan, Nobel Laureate and author of Why We Die: The New Science of Aging and the Quest for Immortality; Dr. Marwa El-Menshawi, Chief Operating Officer of PACE at Chapters Health System; and Dr. John Whyte, CEO and Executive President of the American Medical Association.

"Our goal as a unique leader in this space that brings together multiple facets of care from hospice to the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), to managed care solutions and more, is to find actionable steps to shift the discussion on these critical topics," said Molosky. "We have an obligation to the communities we serve to accelerate planning and strengthen the capacity needed to address America's aging population and the looming caregiver crisis. It is only through the collaboration of providers, caregivers, community partners, and philanthropists that we will be able to make significant progress toward this goal."

"The National Conversation on Advanced Illness and End-of-Life Care is an important milestone for the Chapters Health Foundation as we raise awareness of the role of philanthropy in this sector," said Chapters Health Foundation Executive Director and Chief Development Officer Franklin Guerrero. "With three in four adults living with at least one chronic condition, according to the Centers for Disease Control, there is an increasing disparity around this topic within public discourse. It is imperative that we shine light on this topic and begin the change needed to support this issue in a meaningful way."

Sponsors of the National Conversation include Capital Caring Health, an affiliate of Chapters Health System, through the Estate of Mary Boyd, Rachel and Thomas Sullivan, Steve Cone, The Washington Home, The Adler Foundation, Claude Moore Charitable Foundation, Marsh McLennan Agency, and more.

About Chapters Health System

Chapters Health System is boldly innovating the future of chronic illness care through its portfolio of more than 30 different companies and programs, including the nation's largest nonprofit hospice network, PACE, value-based care such as CareNu, managed services organizations, technology solutions, advanced illness offerings, consulting, and more. Established in 1983 as a community-centered, nonprofit entity, Chapters Health has grown exponentially through its radical approach to healthcare that leverages a one-of-a-kind system to support patients, families, and caregivers across the country, while remaining grounded in the mission of taking care of patients, or taking care of those who do®. Chapters Health has been nationally recognized by Great Places to Work, Fortune®, USA Today, and others for being a top place to work. To learn more, visit www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Chapters Health System