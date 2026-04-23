Chapters Health System Launches New Pediatric Program

Chapters Kids Creates the Nation's Largest Unified Nonprofit Hospice Network for Children

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chapters Health System, the nation's leading chronic illness innovator and largest nonprofit hospice provider, announced today the launch of Chapters Kids, a system‑wide pediatric hospice and palliative care program. Chapters Kids will expand resources for pediatric patients and families throughout the Chapters Health System service area and unite existing pediatric programs from several affiliates.

"The launch of Chapters Kids is another critical step forward as we work toward fulfilling our mission of taking care of patients, or taking care of those who do®," said Andrew Molosky, President and CEO, Chapters Health System. "The formalization of a hospice and palliative care program for children and the increased institutional focus will ensure that Chapters Health System is a national leader, setting the standard for best practices, innovation, and quality for even the most medically challenging pediatric patients."

Through Chapters Kids, pediatric hospice and palliative care services are available across the Chapters Health System service area, supporting families in Florida, Georgia, the District of Columbia, Virginia, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, and California. The program also connects existing pediatric services across multiple affiliates, including Capital Caring Kids, LifePath Kids, Hope Kids Care, KidWise, and Cornerstone Kids, to help enhance community‑based care delivery.

"Caring for children with serious illness requires deep expertise and a highly coordinated, family‑centered approach," said Allison Kuchar, Vice President, Pediatric Services, Chapters Health System. "Chapters Kids allows us to expand pediatric‑specific knowledge and support together across our organization so families can count on the same high standard of care no matter where they live or which Chapters Health affiliate serves their community."

To learn more about Chapters Kids, please visit chaptershealth.org/kids.

About Chapters Health System

Chapters Health System is boldly innovating the future of chronic illness care through its portfolio of more than 30 different companies and programs, including the nation's largest nonprofit hospice network, PACE, value-based care such as CareNu, managed services organizations, technology solutions, advanced illness offerings, consulting, and more. Established in 1983 as a community-centered, nonprofit entity, Chapters Health has grown exponentially through its radical approach to healthcare that leverages a one-of-a-kind system to support patients, families, and caregivers across the country, while remaining grounded in the mission of taking care of patients, or taking care of those who do®. Chapters Health has been nationally recognized by Great Places to Work, Fortune®, USA TODAY, and others for being a top place to work. To learn more, visit www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Chapters Health System