Chapters Health System Announces Selection on CHROs to Know List

Chief People Officer Nikki Romence Recognized for Work to Strengthen Organizational Culture

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chapters Health System, the nation's leading chronic illness innovator and largest nonprofit hospice provider, is proud to announce that Chief People Officer, Nikki Romence, has been named one of Becker's Hospital Review's "140 Hospital and Health System CHROs and Chief People Officers to Know" for 2026.

Nikki Romence, Chief People Officer, Chapters Health System

This national recognition highlights Romence's efforts to redesign human resource functions, improve employee retention, and institutionalize a people-driven culture. Guided by her years of experience in human resources and informed by her background as a nurse, under Romence's leadership, Chapters Health System has significantly decreased the attrition for nurses and certified nursing assistants. She has also played a key role in transforming the organization's culture. Grounded in her belief that a more engaged workforce drives better patient experiences, Romence and the People Operations team have strengthened engagement and inclusivity across the system.

"We know that the success of an organization is driven by its people. Nikki has helped the Chapters Health System develop a culture that fosters a deep commitment to our mission of taking care of patients, or taking care of those who do," said Chapters Health System President and CEO Andrew Molosky. "Thanks to her work and our entire People Operations team, Chapters Health System has transformed the employee experience and raised the bar for what is possible in our space."

The Chapters Health System has been nationally recognized for its outstanding culture, receiving numerous awards from USA TODAY, Top Workplace, and many others for its purpose and values, work-life flexibility, professional development, employee well-being, and appreciation. Additionally, Chapters Health was a Best-in-Class Employer in Gallagher's 2025 U.S. Benefits Strategy & Benchmarking Survey.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized alongside peers from some of the nation's premier health institutions for the culture we continue to build together," said Chapters Health System Chief People Officer Nikki Romence. "This recognition is not about one individual—it reflects the dedication of our outstanding People Operations team and the extraordinary commitment of our nearly 4,500 team members across the country. Their compassion, collaboration, and unwavering focus on those we serve are what fuel our ability to innovate, grow, and lead with purpose. Because when we take care of our people, they can deliver exceptional care to the patients and families across the country who depend on us every day."

About Chapters Health System

Chapters Health System is boldly innovating the future of chronic illness care through its portfolio of more than 30 different companies and programs, including the nation's largest nonprofit hospice network, PACE, value-based care such as CareNu, managed services organizations, technology solutions, advanced illness offerings, consulting, and more. Established in 1983 as a community-centered, nonprofit entity, Chapters Health has grown exponentially through its radical approach to healthcare that leverages a one-of-a-kind system to support patients, families, and caregivers across the country, while remaining grounded in the mission of taking care of patients, or taking care of those who do®. Chapters Health has been nationally recognized by Great Places to Work, Fortune®, USA Today, and others for being a top place to work. To learn more, visit www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Chapters Health System