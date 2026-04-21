Chapters Health System Named 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chapters Health System, the nation's leading chronic illness innovator and largest nonprofit hospice provider, proudly announced that it has once again earned the prestigious 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award.

The award honors organizations with 150 or more employees that have created exceptional, people-first cultures. This year, more than 40,500 organizations were invited to participate. The winners are recognized for their commitment to fostering a workplace environment that values employee listening and engagement. USA TODAY showcased the winners online and at the National Awards Summit in Nashville.

"Earning the USA TODAY Top Workplaces once again speaks to the incredible momentum Chapters Health System has gained in driving a people-first culture while sustaining exponential grown through multiple affiliations on the West Coast," said Andrew Molosky, President and CEO, Chapters Health System. "Thanks to our incredible team, we are proving that quality, growth, and culture can all thrive by leveraging our unique approach to healthcare."

Winners are determined by authentic employee feedback captured through a confidential survey conducted by Energage, the HR research and technology company behind the Top Workplaces program since 2006. The results are calculated based on employee responses to statements about Workplace Experience Themes, which are proven indicators of high performance.

At Chapters Health, we believe that an engaged, mission-driven culture can transform healthcare," said Nikki Romence, Chief People Officer, Chapters Health System. "This continued recognition is a testament to our nearly 4,500 team members across the country and their commitment to collaboration, innovation, and accountability. Their focus on our mission of taking care of patients, or taking care of those who do allows us to provide exceptional care to the thousands of families who depend on us each day."

To learn more about career opportunities at Chapters Health System and the opportunity to change the future of healthcare, click here.

About Chapters Health System

Chapters Health System is boldly innovating the future of chronic illness care through its collective portfolio of more than 30 different companies and programs, including the nation's largest nonprofit hospice network, PACE, value-based care such as CareNu, managed services organizations, technology solutions, advanced illness offerings, consulting, and more. Established in 1983 as a community-centered, nonprofit entity, Chapters Health has grown exponentially through its radical approach to healthcare that leverages a one-of-a-kind system to support patients, families, and caregivers across the country, while remaining grounded in the mission of taking care of patients, or taking care of those who do®. Chapters Health has been nationally recognized by Great Places to Work, Fortune®, USA Today, and others for being a top place to work. To learn more, visit www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Chapters Health System