Charge Your Phone For FREE At Lovesac This Holiday Shopping Season

Featuring invisible wireless charging, embedded in a Sactionals Side, StealthTech Charge Side offers the ultimate convenience, letting you power your devices without the clutter of power cords. With the ability to add up to three charging stations in a single Side, you'll always have plenty of power at your fingertips. Like all StealthTech product line innovations, the Charge Side is designed with upgradable technology, allowing customers to easily stay up to date with the latest advancements. Charge Side seamlessly integrates into existing and new Sactionals configurations and is designed to be compatible with future innovations that enhance the comfort and convenience Lovesac is known for.

StealthTech Charge Side is the fourth major innovation to launch from Lovesac this year, closely following the Reclining Seat, the AnyTable, and the style renowned PillowSac Accent Chair – all building out new product categories or further innovating existing platforms for the brand. Understanding a shorter holiday shopping window will have many customers spending longer hours at the mall scrambling to find the perfect gift, Lovesac is offering complimentary device charging to keep your phone fueled in all 300+ locations, just in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on fan favorite Sactionals and accessories. Perfect for nearly half of holiday shoppers who prefer to experience products in person before buying, customers can recharge themselves and their phones while they shop select Lovesac styles, which are 30% off from 11/8/2024 - 12/8/2024.

"With the new StealthTech Charge Side, our customers can stay connected without leaving the comfort of their couch," said Lovesac CEO Shawn Nelson. "Our mission has always been to create products that are Designed for Life – products that evolve as your life does. The Charge Side product takes the innovation of Stealth Sound + Charge and makes it more accessible and customizable for the changing needs of our customers."

All 300+ Lovesac locations will be open to consumers for free charging during business hours starting today. For more information on StealthTech Charge Side, now available for purchase starting at $575, visit www.lovesac.com . To find the closest Lovesac showroom to you to start charging, visit the Showroom Locator .

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high-quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as customers' lives do. The current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, the Sactionals StealthTech Sound + Charge System, and the most recently launched PillowSac Accent Chair, a first of its kind accent chair for the living room. As a recipient of Repreve's 7th Annual Champions of Sustainability Award, responsible production and innovation are at the center of the brand's design philosophy with products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. Products are marketed and sold primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com/, supported by direct-to-consumer touch points in the form of our own showrooms, as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers. LOVESAC, DESIGNED FOR LIFE, SACTIONALS, SAC, STEALTHTECH, and THE WORLD'S MOST COMFORTABLE SEAT are trademarks of The Lovesac Company and are Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

