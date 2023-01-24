Chargel Announces Partnership to Fuel the National Interscholastic Cycling Association

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargel , a one-of-a-kind athletic gel drink designed to meet the unique energy needs of cyclists, today announced its partnership with the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) . NICA is a non-profit organization dedicated to building strong minds, bodies, character, and communities through cycling.

NICA achieves this mission by providing community-based cycling programs that embody its core values of fun, inclusivity, equity, respect, and community. More than 25,500 student athletes, 14,400 coaches, and over 11,000 volunteers are a part of NICA in 30 states across the country.

"NICA is reinventing youth sports by engaging families and leading with inclusivity where there are no tryouts, no benches and everyone rides together," said Amanda Carey, NICA President. "We are very excited to partner with Chargel, as they share our belief that every youth should be empowered to be part of a thriving and engaged cycling community."

Through this partnership, NICA student-athletes across the organization will have the chance to sample Chargel. Each serving of Chargel offers a pocket-sized boost of energy without any caffeine, artificial sweeteners, or high fructose corn syrup.

"NICA is an incredible organization making a positive difference in kids' lives across the US through cycling and building a sense of community," said Teruhiro Kawabe, Chief Representative for the USA and President/CEO of Morinaga America, Inc., the U.S. sales company of Chargel. "We're thrilled to help support their mission and fuel young riders with our caffeine-free gel drinks no matter where their cycling adventures take them."

All Chargel gel drinks are also plant-based, gluten-free, and free of the nine major allergens. They can be purchased online at www.Chargel.com in packs of six pouches, with an SRP of $20.94 or individually for $3.49 per pouch. To learn more about partnering with Chargel, email [email protected].

About Chargel

Launched in 2022, Chargel is a first-of-its-kind, delicious athletic Gel Drink that delivers convenient, and delightfully unexpected instant energy before any workout with zero caffeine. Half snack and half beverage, Chargel Gel Drinks offer the satisfaction of a snack and refreshment of a drink, in one unique pocket-sized, on-the-go pouch. Available in three great-tasting crushable flavors, White Grape, Green Apple and Strawberry, Chargel Gel Drinks feature an exclusive blend of carbohydrates, fruit juice, and five essential B vitamins – including 20% daily value niacin, thiamin, riboflavin, B12 and B6 – without any artificial sweeteners or high fructose corn syrup. The Gel Drinks were thoughtfully developed for convenience and fast intake before activity and feature a built-in spout for quick delivery. For more information, please visit www.chargel.com .

About Morinaga America, Inc.

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. has achieved tremendous growth as the official distributor of HI-CHEW and Chargel™. In 2022, Morinaga America's sales marked around 500% growth since 2015, and now rank in 10th position in the non-chocolate category per IRI Data. The company has developed a plethora of unique products in Japan and Hi-Chew's significant success story helped pave the way to Morinaga's entrance into the U.S. market with the launch of Chargel™ introducing gel drinks to U.S. consumers, a category it has pioneered in Japan. Morinaga's next mission is to introduce another distinctive product in the US market, aiming for another big success.

About the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA)

The National Interscholastic Cycling Association's (NICA) mission is to build strong minds, bodies, character, and communities through cycling. NICA recognizes the value of participation in NICA League events for all student-athletes, free from discrimination based on race, religion, or gender identity. Our core value of inclusivity demonstrates our belief that everyone should participate in our programs and feel welcomed, respected, and supported.

Founded in 2009 as a 501(c)3 nonprofit, NICA develops interscholastic and community-based cycling programs for student-athletes and coaches across the United States. NICA provides leadership services and governance for local leagues to deliver quality mountain bike activities and events. NICA has served almost 64,000 student-athletes since 2009. Currently, NICA has 31 state and regional leagues and 14,000+ registered volunteer coaches working annually with over 25,000 student-athletes from almost 1,000 high school and middle school teams in the USA.

NICA exists by virtue of generous sponsors , donors, and partners . For more information on NICA visit www.nationalmtb.org , follow @nationalMTB on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , and LinkedIn , or call (510) 524-5464.

